BioIntelliSense Launches New BioButton® Rechargeable Wearable Device for Continuous Medical Grade Monitoring of 20+ Vital Signs and Biometrics

DENVER, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioIntelliSense , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, expands its commitment to creating a new standard of remote patient care with the commercial launch of its medical grade BioButton® Rechargeable wearable device. The new BioButton Rechargeable device allows for continuous multi-parameter monitoring of a broad range of 20+ vital signs and physiologic biometrics for up to 16 days on a single charge. The device’s comprehensive set of leading indicators allows for the early identification and detection of adverse trends to improve patient monitoring safety and efficacy from in the hospital to the home. This newest addition to BioIntelliSense’s leading portfolio of medical grade wearable devices and data services provides a simplified and cost-effective continuous monitoring solution for managing patient populations with chronic, complex care needs month-over-month or for even years.



The introduction of the BioButton Rechargeable device reduces the labor intensive and costly burden of intermittent in-person collection of routine vital signs by health professionals and enables continuous proactive remote care. Along with the flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker™ medical device, the BioButton Rechargeable provides continuous multi-parameter monitoring with up to 1,440 passive vital sign measurements per day, versus episodic manual vital sign collection at the patient bedside 4-6 times per day. The high-fidelity data capture offers the opportunity to identify adverse trends earlier in their course and helps address the mounting healthcare workforce shortage through automation of routine vital signs collection.

“Our commitment to making remote patient care ubiquitous and scalable is further advanced with the introduction of the BioButton Rechargeable device, and accelerates remote monitoring initiatives within the hospitals, provider organizations and payors that are seeking medical-grade continuous monitoring solutions that combine an effortless user experience with clinical accuracy,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “The BioButton Rechargeable is the easy button for a healthcare workforce in crisis, realizing a new standard in remote care that is effortless for the patient and clinician, while allowing providers to scale care without scaling costs.”

The BioButton Rechargeable device offers a comprehensive range of 20+ patient trending and algorithmic-based personalized alerts including temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, body position, activity levels, gait analysis, infection-like symptoms and more. The BioIntelliSense continuous monitoring solutions are being rapidly adopted and deployed in the U.S. and select international markets for medical-grade monitoring across care settings namely in-patient status monitoring, hospital at home, ED observation, post-discharge complex care management and remote monitoring at home. Learn more about how BioIntelliSense is making early detection simple™ at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.