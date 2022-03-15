GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended March 12, 2022

April 2022 – Stay Tuned

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, the Company offered the next in our series of events for Minion Masters, Digimon the Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. The Company also began to work with a new Tournament Organizer for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, which created a notable growth to the Unique Twitch Viewer count for that event! The Company continues to find ways to fine tune the events the Company offers for the games in our portfolio, as well as make plans to expand into new game titles, such as Valorant and League of Legends, alongside developing new collaborations with sponsors, advertisers, and other organizations.

This weekend's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event featured the Rise of the Rogue decks! With the meta firmly established in the current season, many players decided to spice up the tournament and play off-meta decks. These Rogue picks included the Burning Abyss and Tellarknight decks brought by Luke Tyler and Devs, respectively, with Luke Tyler making Top 16 and Devs climbing all the way to the Semi-Finals! Not to be outdone, Devs' Top 4 opponent, Zeirox, managed to somehow muscle through the army of Phantom Knights (PK) in Top Cut with a Cyber Dragons deck! Meanwhile, the other side of the Top Cut bracket featured Taurosgaming and his Spellbooks, a classic deck that had fallen out of favor several years ago. In a Meta that is supposed to be "play PK, or counter PK," no one expected Cyber Dragons and Spellbooks would be the two decks that made their way to the Grand Finals - Big congratulations to all our players for their innovations, surprising and astounding the viewers as they re-shaped the Meta!

For this weekend's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, the viewers witnessed several unexpected twists! They saw Castle break his losing streak in prior tournaments against Many, finally defeating his nemesis in both the winner’s bracket and then again in the lower bracket! Equally notable, Mason, who had won every tournament he has ever entered, found himself eliminated before reaching the Top 8, suffering defeats at the hands of Driver in Winners Bracket as well as Toon in lower bracket. Meanwhile, GeeKey had an exciting run, taking out Dayyy in a tight 2-1 victory, alongside a hard-fought victory over Mr. Mystery – Dealing the death blow in a last-hit, game five situation, when Mystery unfortunately panicked and air-dodged to his death! JaZaR, the two-time defending champion of the Workout Series, took on all challengers, and completed the quest for a three-pete, continuing his dominant reign with a flawless set count, all while playing Dr. Mario exclusively – quite a feat, given how many bad matchups the character has in the meta!



Global heavyweight brands including BMW (now a flagship sponsor of London-based Fnatic,) IBM, Levi’s and Marvel Entertainment all entered the Esports space in 2020 alone, a trend set to intensify in forthcoming years as the industry grows and legitimacy. But newer trends in monetization are also projected to proliferate. Digital goods, such as in-game Esports team skins and Esports organization-affiliated content creators, are expected to play bigger roles as revenue streams in the industry.

According to our estimates, there will be 29.6 million monthly esports viewers in 2022, up 11.5% from 2021. The pop culturization of the esports industry has helped power the explosions in esports investment and revenue. That shift has been driven by mainstream celebrities like Michael Jordan, Drake, and DJ Marshmello, an increasing amount of coverage from traditional outlets like ESPN, and, at least in part, the breakneck rise of Fortnite and other popular games titles.

GGToor is continuing to reach large audiences and expects to see solid growth once again in 2022 as we add even more games and events. Now is the time for sponsors and advertisers to connect with our audience; The Company has opportunities to take your brand directly to gamers all over the world!

About GTOR



GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register log on to https://GGToor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.



Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

