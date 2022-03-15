LastKnown.com to launch evolving NFTs with the Mutant Bio-Morphans NFT collection

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading North American blockchain development firm, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) announces the third and extraordinary NFT drop via the LastKnown.com (“LastKnown”) NFT marketplace. Dutch illustration duo Laurens Schellekens & Chantal Schellekens (“Loulou & Tummie”) will be selling their Mutant Bio-Morphans (“Morphans”) NFTs on April 13th, with a presale on April 12th. The NFTs are programmed to evolve from egg to child; then collectors can choose to evolve them twice more…if they dare.



A colorful world of dippy characters and wacky science, Mutant Bio-Morphans are inspired by the artist's love for old robots, toy monsters, and 80s cartoon mutants. The collection is composed of only 1200 unique Morphan characters that can be adopted for just 0.065 ETH.

Generation 1 to 5, from Egg to Adult

The Morphans are an all-new kind of NFT. Buying a Morphan means adopting an egg, accompanied by an incubator. Post-reveal, the eggs will hatch, and the first two stages of evolution will be revealed automatically over a few weeks. Once they reach adolescence, collectors can choose to evolve their Morphan further at a cost of 0.025 ETH. Be careful, though; incubator malfunctions are known to occur after level four, some rare & devious mutations can happen.

“We wouldn’t have done this unless we can do something really different and push the boundaries well beyond the regular Profile Picture NFTs (PFP). These NFTs not only evolve, but collectors can choose not to evolve. It throws an interesting rarity dynamic and secondary market excitement into the mix. There is no turning back, so as some push to a rare gen 5, the gen 3’s become rarer too. And of course, some Morphans might escape or over-evolve, and that’s rare as well. There’s nothing like it, and the LastKnown team had the technical chops to execute something this wild.” said Laurens Schellekens.

“It’s an insane amount of work and the longest time we ever spent on a project. But we love it; we have the freedom to create our own vision with advice and support from LastKnown.com,” said Chantal Schellekens.

The Morphans NFTs will begin with a whitelisted 24H presale on April 12th, 2022, followed immediately by a Public Sale. LastKnown will be hosting several contests for free whitelist spots and giveaways.

“The Mutant Bio-Morphans NFT collection are NFTs like you’ve never seen them before- they evolve! We’re very excited to be collaborating with Loulou & Tummie to release this one of a kind evolving NFT collection as the third drop on the LastKnown.com platform. I can’t wait to see how my eggs will evolve and how the community as a whole plays the evolution game. Loulou & Tummie’s work has gained international recognition & we are proud to welcome them to the LastKnown family,” said Dan Wasyluk, Blockchain Foundry CEO.

NFT Philanthropy

5% of all proceeds from the Morphans drop will be split equally and donated between the Humane Society, the World Animal Protection, and Stichting Dierenlot (animal rescue shelter in the Netherlands).

About Loulou & Tummie

The creators behind ‘Mutant Bio-Morphans’ are Loulou & Tummie, a Dutch illustration duo. Laurens and Chantal (their real names) have been creating a colorful world of fun characters since they met in art school.

Their distinctive illustration style is used for a broad range of projects and media such as animations, apps, packaging, branding, advertising campaigns, books, posters, toys, murals.

Their extensive client base includes Netflix, Disney, Google, Samsung, Nickelodeon, Pepsico and Warner Bros.

Back in 2009, they launched a plush toys collection in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Over the years, they created loads of paper toys and a paper toy book. They enjoy stepping away from the computer to work on different side projects such as Loulou’s Woodshop: Handmade wooden figures and plastic toys. Visit https://loulouandtummie.com

About LastKnown Marketplace

LastKnown.com is the multi-chain NFT marketplace with quality artists and innovative drops. LastKnown provides artists and content creators with the blockchain experience and expertise needed for the most successful drops possible. A Blockchain Foundry project: Buy and collect NFTs on blockchains like Ethereum, Syscoin, and more. Uncover drops and goodies hidden in every collection, visit https://lastknown.com

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients, visit https://blockchainfoundry.com

