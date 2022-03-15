BrainsWay to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Deep TMS™ Therapy for Treating Anxious Depression

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the use of Deep TMS™ Therapy for treating anxious depression on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:30 am Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation from KOL Shan H. Siddiqi, M.D., from Harvard Medical School, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with anxious depression. Dr. Siddiqi will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

The BrainsWay management team will also discuss how its Deep TMS therapy works in the treatment of anxious depression. BrainsWay’s Deep TMS therapy is the only TMS system that is FDA-cleared for safety and efficacy to reduce comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients with depression (anxious depression).

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Dr. Siddiqi currently serves as Instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Associate Psychiatrist at Brigham & Women's Hospital (BWH), Neuropsychiatrist at BWH Center for Brain/Mind Medicine, and Director of Psychiatric Neuromodulation Research BWH Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics. Dr. Siddiqi's research is focused on developing better methods for individualizing these neuromodulatory treatments based on functional MRI and clinical phenomenology.

About Anxious Depression

Comorbid anxiety symptoms are common in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Between 60-90% of patients with depression also exhibit moderate to severe anxiety. As the most common DSM-V specifier to MDD, anxious distress is reported in 75% of patients suffering from depression. In the United States, 21 million adults experience at least one major depressive episode per year. Considering the rate of comorbidity, 13 to 19 million adults experience moderate to severe anxiety in addition to their primary diagnosis of depression. Common anxiety symptoms include nervousness, worry, restlessness, being easily fatigued, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, and sleep disturbance. The economic burden in the United States for major depressive disorder totaled $326 billion prior to the pandemic.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:

Scott Areglado

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

617-771-2287

SAreglado@brainsway.com

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com



