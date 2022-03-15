Blued pledges to strengthen online safety on World Consumer Rights Day

BEIJING, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting over 70 million users across continents, is reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety of its users this World Consumer Rights Day with a series of in-app features and operational efforts. By investing in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Blued is ramping up its efforts in user privacy protection, anti-fraud, and user reporting, to ensure that its platform remains a safe and respectful environment.



“At Blued, our number one objective is to ensure the safety of all of our users,” said Liang Zhao, Chief Risk Officer at BlueCity, Blued’s parent company. “That’s why we are continuously exploring mechanisms and integrating features that help keep Blued safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Protecting user privacy is central to Blued’s mission. It prohibits users from taking a screenshot or recording a video while using the app. Users can choose to send ephemeral photos that disappear within seconds of being viewed, and they can also set their photo albums to private. Paid users have the option of replacing the Blued app icon with another image, as well as hiding their exact location in the “explore” page.

To crack down on fraudulent accounts, Blued has formed a dedicated anti-fraud team that covers security, risk control, and technical AI identification. It developed a proprietary AI identification technology in 2021 that notifies users when there is a potential risk of fraud, while it sends in-app warnings when sensitive words are detected in private chats. Blued also carries out regular online safety campaigns to raise awareness on the issue.

Blued has also improved its reporting mechanism by leveraging the latest in AI risk control and manual auditing. Users can report problematic behavior in the app’s dedicated channel, which is then picked up by the 24/7 report handling team. This is to ensure that any issues are tackled with speed, so that users can enjoy the Blued experience.

With all the continuous effort to protect privacy and enhance user experience, Blued’s user satisfaction rate has reached 93% in 2020, up 10.6 percentage points year-on-year, while its user complaint resolution rate has reached 97.4%, up 7.4 percentage points year-on-year.

About Blued

The mobile app Blued is a location-based social networking service that allows the LGBTQ community to conveniently and safely connect with each other and express themselves, integrating livestreaming services with customizable social news feeds, video and voice calls, as well as access to professional health-related services in selected markets. Blued, the central hub for world-leading LGBTQ platform BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT), is available in 13 languages and has connected more than 70 million registered users in about 170 counties. It is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam in terms of MAUs in 2020.