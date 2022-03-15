New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocolloids Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244969/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydrocolloids market is expected to grow from $9.10 billion in 2021 to $10.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The hydrocolloids market consists of sales of hydrocolloids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a substance that forms a gel in the presence of water.Hydrocolloids are high-molecular-weight polysaccharides derived from plants and algae or synthesized by bacteria.



A hydrocolloid is a particle dispersion in water made up of molecules that bind to the water and one another.



The main types of products in hydrocolloids are carrageenan, guar gum, gelatin, pectin, microcrystalline cellulose, and others.Carrageenan is a natural hydrocolloid that is derived from seaweeds.



Their processing removes undesirable natural fibers and mucilage from the weed, and the result is a powder.The different functions include thickening, gelling, stabilizing, others and are extracted from various sources such as botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed, synthetic.



It is used in several applications including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others.



North America was the largest region in the hydrocolloids market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in nutritionally aware consumers is expected to propel the growth of the hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.Consumers are preferring nutritional food as nutrition is critical for a multitude of reasons, including proper psychological well-being, muscle strength, pulmonary ventilation, infection prevention, wound healing, and cardiovascular function.



Hydrocolloids are functional food ingredients that have great nutritional benefits and provide an opportunity to tailor nutritional value and offer potential health benefits by controlling gastric emptying and intestine brake mechanisms, glycemic response plasma cholesterol levels, and carbohydrate fermentation in the large intestine.For instance, according to the Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company, in 2019, 65% of consumers seek nutritional benefits in their food and beverages.



Therefore, the increase in nutritionally aware consumers drives the growth of the hydrocolloids market.



The gellan gum is a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrocolloids market.Gellan gum is a water-soluble polysaccharide and multifunctional hydrocolloid commonly used as a gelling agent.



It has properties of gelation, stabilization, texturizing, film-forming, thickening, structuring, and suspending agent and can be widely used in food and beverages, home care, personal care, and other industrial applications.Gellan gum is the most expensive form of hydrocolloid and is extensively used to improve food texture.



For instance, in 2021, Jungbunzlauer, a Switzerland-based producer of natural biodegradable ingredients launched TayaGel, a high acyl Gellan gum.TayaGel is a highly functional hydrocolloid that has properties of excellent flavor release, suspending agent, thickening, and gelling agent.



TayaGel HA is developed for all non-dairy products and TayaGel HA-D for dairy products.



In February 2021, DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences, a Denmark-based nutrition company merged with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) for $26.2 billion. The partnership combines International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) capabilities in food flavors and fragrances with DuPont’s leading positions in enzymes, food protection, and probiotics. International Flavors & Fragrances is a US-based company that produces value-added ingredients such as hydrocolloids, flavors, and fragrances.



The countries covered in the hydrocolloids market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





