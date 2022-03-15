Global Construction Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals Trends Report 2021: 112 Billion-Dollar-Plus M&A Deals in 2021, Compared to 68 in the Previous Year

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in 2021 - Top Themes in the Construction Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2021 in the Construction Sector
M&A deal value in the global construction sector grew by 43% from $354 billion in 2020 to $505 billion in 2021. In terms of deal volume, there was growth of 14%, with the number of deals rising to 3,887 in 2021 from 3,411 in the previous year. There were 112 billion-dollar-plus M&A deals in the construction sector in 2021, compared to 68 in the previous year.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2021 in Construction Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2021 in the Construction Sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Global M&A deals in 2021 - Key takeaways
- Review of global M&A deals in 2021
- Themes driving global M&A deals in 2021
- Appendices
