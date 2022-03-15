Sectigo Sponsors CloudFest 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it is sponsoring and speaking at CloudFest 2022 next week in Europa-Park, Germany.



CloudFest, which takes place March 22 to 24, is the industry’s leading conference for cloud, hosting, and internet service providers, and tackles the most important trends around website security. As the market leader in web security with more than 16 million websites currently protected by its website security protection and monitoring company, SiteLock, and a suite of solutions including automated Content Management System (CMS) vulnerability scanning and patching solutions, Sectigo is Diamond Plus Partner for CloudFest.

Sectigo joins a lineup of the industry’s leading experts to discuss ways modern businesses can establish digital trust in a cloud and hybrid cloud digital world, including:

Ride Web Threats Towards Success : 9:45 a.m. CET, March 24; Sectigo’s Chief Compliance Officer Tim Callan and SiteLock’s Director of Channel Success David Mason will reveal fresh research detailing the latest website threats as part of a presentation which will discuss strategies designed to help organizations drive revenue by leveraging threat data trends, key customer insight and optimized lead gen programs to solve the security problems of their customers.

9:45 a.m. CET, March 24; Sectigo’s Chief Compliance Officer Tim Callan and SiteLock’s Director of Channel Success David Mason will reveal fresh research detailing the latest website threats as part of a presentation which will discuss strategies designed to help organizations drive revenue by leveraging threat data trends, key customer insight and optimized lead gen programs to solve the security problems of their customers. Security Roundtable: New Strategies For A More Digital World: 4:25 p.m. CET, March 24; Callan will join a panel of experts from Intel, Verisign, and Acronis to discuss what businesses must do to protect their networks from cyber threats in an increasingly digital world.

“Sectigo, together with SiteLock, is pleased to be a Diamond Plus Partner for CloudFest to join the important conversations happening around website security in an increasingly digital world,” said Michael Fowler, President, Channel Partners, Sectigo. “The stakes are incredibly high for businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses with less robust security strategies. SiteLock’s latest threat report found that nearly half of SMBs believe they are too small to be targeted, however, our research shows that no organization is immune to attack. At the event, we’ll discuss these findings and share how to ensure digital trust for secure business practices in a cloud and hybrid-cloud world.”

Contact Sectigo at partners@sectigo.com to schedule a meeting at CloudFest.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

About SiteLock

SiteLock is a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for organizations. Its cloud-based, enterprise-grade technologies and deep expertise give organizations of any size access to the same security capabilities the biggest companies use to protect their data, ensure secure communications and defend their websites. SiteLock offers effective, affordable and accessible solutions to automatically detect and fix threats, prevent future cyberattacks, enable unrestricted and safe communications, and meet compliance standards. Founded in 2008, the company protects more than 16 million organizations worldwide.

Sectigo Contact:

Elliot Harrison, Director of Global Communications

Sectigo

elliot.harrison@sectigo.com