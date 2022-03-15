New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiation Dose Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service/Software, By Medium, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244592/?utm_source=GNW

The market’s growth is attributed to the growing concerns related to radiation exposure and rising cases of cancer demanding radiation therapy. However, the organizational challenges and lack of benchmarking for dose optimization hampers the market growth.



Patients’ exposure to radiation has increased significantly over the past two decades.This is due to the increasing number of radiological procedures such as CT, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging, combined with high radiation doses.



Excess usage of radiation to meet the clinical needs of a procedure may lead to unnecessary radiation exposure.In diagnostic imaging modalities, higher tube currents are generally used for obese patients to improve the image quality.



Due to this, risk of radiation exposure among obese patients is high.Dose management was never a significant concern for the medical community as their primary focus was to improve image quality (where overexposure yielded better images).



Doses of radiation used in procedures have increased, propelling the risk of overexposure to radiation.



Excessive radiation exposure may lead to long-term health consequences.Various concerns have been raised regarding the risks associated with radiation exposure from medical imaging.



Additionally, ionizing radiation may damage patients’ DNA and excess exposure may increase the lifetime risk of developing cancer.According to the study–understanding the effects of high-dose radiation conducted by the National Institute of Health–it is observed that in the US patients are exposed to excessive radiation during brain scans and the dose received is eight times higher than the average level.



Due to growing concerns, the US FDA imposed regulations on imaging centers and manufacturers to follow protocols specific to each scanning procedure.The US FDA also recommends hospitals to implement dosing protocols to improve patient safety during CT scans.



Therefore, with the growing concerns about the effects caused by radiation are boosting the radiation dose management market.



Based on service/software, the global radiation dose management market has been segmented into radiation dose management services and radiation dose management software. The radiation dose management software segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the CAGR of 13.6% in the market during the forecast period. Based on medium, the market is segmented into computed tomography, radiation and mammography, fluroscopy and mammography, and other medium. The computed tomography segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.8% in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the radiation dose management market is segmented hospitals, research and medical institutes, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% in the market during the forecast period.



