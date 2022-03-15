Country Music Hitmaker Michael Ray Reveals Limited Edition “Whiskey and Rain” NFT Exclusive to MusicFX

Los Angeles, CA., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce details of the upcoming Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT.



To celebrate achieving his first multi-week chart topping single, “Whiskey and Rain”, country music star Michael Ray has decided to mark this career milestone by partnering with MusicFX to give fans his very first NFT.

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT will drop exclusively on MusicFX on March 22, 2022, and will be the first in a series of fan focused NFT experiences Michael is planning to release through the platform.

Michael is confident his NFT range will be as big a success with fans as his critically acclaimed music, which includes the four No. 1 hits - RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey and Rain.”

Features of the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT are:

Unique digital plaque commemorating chart topping single “Whiskey and Rain”

Limited to only 100 editions

Each edition has its own individual serial number

Exclusive to MusicFX members

MusicFX is also delighted to announce that Michael has helped create a Golden Ticket NFT that will be hidden within 1 of the #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFTs. This lucky fan will receive a unique VIP experience with two (2) tickets with VIP passes to meet Michael Ray at a show of the fan’s choosing. Five (5) fans will also receive a Bronze Ticket bonus that will reward them with an exclusive MusicFX Michael Ray merch pack.

Speaking ahead of the reveal, Michael Ray said: “It’s been such a pleasure working with MusicFX to create artwork that I’m proud of for this NFT. ‘Whiskey And Rain’ hitting number one was a group effort, not only within my team, but the fans played such a large part, so this is for them. We wanted to make this opportunity extra special, so we created the Golden Ticket bonus. I can’t wait to meet the winner!”

“We’re always trying to think of ways of elevating what we offer,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “Michael and his team have come forward with some fantastic ideas, and we’ve enjoyed building those into his first MusicFX NFT. We’re adding real utility to our releases, and this is what the fans want to see.”

MusicFX is a partnership between Crown & Ace and award-winning blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks, who have built the NFT platform that powers MusicFX.

To find out more about the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here .

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

MusicFX Is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

Working with some of the biggest names in world entertainment, MusicFX sets the stage for new thinking in artist and fan engagement. Harnessing the versatility of the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the ultimate backstage pass, the premier connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and so much more, all delivered through the digital magic of a NFT.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

Media Contact:

Richard Hilton

media@musicfx.io

About Michael Ray

For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parent's divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him.

In five short years, Ray has built an impressive foundation: four No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to five Gold-certified singles.

Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 100 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 60 times. Now, two hit albums into that all-too-rare blend of critically acclaimed and commercially successful career, Ray has released Higher Education, a seven-song collection produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Ross Copperman.

Proof that heartbroken wallowing can feel good if it swings, “Whiskey And Rain” marked his first multi-week No. 1, cementing Ray as the ideal bridge between vintage country cool and modern country’s best sounds. Learn more about Ray at MichaelRayMusic.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @MichaelRayMusic and Facebook.com/MusicMichaelRay.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and their partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownan d ace.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io .

For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io