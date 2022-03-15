New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVDC Shrink Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Bag Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244591/?utm_source=GNW

Rise in meat consumption and superior advantages offered by these bags in the meat packaging are the key factors driving the PVDC shrink bags market during the forecast period.



Growing prospects in urbanization and rising population in developing economies hold potential market growth opportunities.



Based on application, the PVDC shrink bags market is segmented into meat, poultry & seafood, cheese & other dairy products, and others.The meat segment held the largest share of the global PVDC shrink bags market in 2020 due to the growing application of PVDC shrink bags in meat packaging.



The consumption of meat is increasing among consumers globally due to rising income and increasing expenditure on food.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global PVDC shrink bags market.Asia Pacific is one of the prominent markets for utilizing PVDC shrink bags.



Rise in population, increase in disposable income, and substantial economic conditions are propelling the demand for meat, poultry and seafood, cheese, and dairy products, thereby driving the PVDC shrink bags market in the region.



Allfo GmbH & Co. KG; Astar Packaging Pte Ltd.; Dow; Eezypak; PREMIUMPACK GMBH; SCHUR FLEXIBLES; Sealed Air; Spektar d.o.o.; Sunrise Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd; and WINPAK LTD. are among the leading players operating in the global PVDC shrink bags market.



The overall size of global PVDC shrink bags market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the PVDC shrink bags market.

