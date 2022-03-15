New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methanol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Derivative, End-User Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244582/?utm_source=GNW

Methanol is used in fabricating different products such as adhesives, paints and coatings, carpet underlay, wood panels, methanol, fuel system, components, brake pads, paper towels, cosmetics, carpeting, furniture, and cabinets.



Based on derivative, the global methanol market is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, methanol-to-olefins (MTO) / methanol-to-propylene (MTP), methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE), methyl methacrylate (MMA), biodiesel (gasoline blending), dimethyl ether (DME), and others.The formaldehyde segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Formaldehyde is a colorless poisonous gas synthesized through methanol oxidation.It is used as an antiseptic, disinfectant, and general-purpose chemical reagent in laboratory applications.



Formaldehyde is also widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry in the production of vaccines, anti-infective drugs, and hard-gel capsules. Moreover, formaldehyde finds applications as a preservative in food, medicines, and cosmetics.



Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market.



Asia-Pacific is one of the major consumers of methanol due to the rise in petrochemicals production in the region.China is the global leader in methanol consumption owing to a sharp rise in the use of methanol in fuel products.



The compound is used in the large-scale production of petrochemicals, and the rise in petrochemicals demand is propelling the methanol market growth in this region. Moreover, the use of petrochemicals in end-user industries, such as construction and automotive, is the primary factor driving the methanol market.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the growth of the methanol market owing to disruptions in construction activities and halt in expansion or new construction of plants and factories.Also, industries such as construction, paints and coating, electronics, and packaging have been affected by sudden disruptions in operational efficiencies and value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries for travel and trade.



However, the growing demand for methanol products in the pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.



METHANEX CORPORATION; OCI N.V.; BASF SE; SABIC; MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.; HELM AG; CELANESE CORPORATION; ZAGROS PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY; MITSUI AND CO., LTD.; and LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V. are among the well-established players operating in the global methanol market.



The overall methanol market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the market.

