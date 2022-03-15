The Limestone Boat Company Is Moving Its CFO Position to Tennessee

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company (the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT, OTCQB: LMSBF) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has announced the appointment of Ryan Lupton as its Interim Chief Financial Officer.

With increased production in the Company’s Tennessee facility, as well as planned expansion in the coming year, the Company will be searching for a ful-time CFO to be located in Tennessee. Mr. Lupton, who has been with BDO providing finance services to the Company for the past year, has joined the Company’s team as full-time Interim CFO, until such time as a new CFO is appointed and located in Tennessee.

“We would like to thank Pete Pigott for his exceptional work and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Scott Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of the Limestone Boat Company.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Bill Mitoulas | Investor Relations

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

www.limestoneboatcompany.com

