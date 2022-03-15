Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Breg, Colfax and Ottobock Among Others

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and back pain are expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market growth.
The orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
Based on product, KBS accounted for the highest revenue share of over 36% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021
Based on distribution channel, SOOC accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 38% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021
Segmentation by Product
- Knee Braces & Supports (KBS)
- Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports (FABS)
- Spine, Neck & Hip Braces & Supports (SNHBS)
- Hand Braces & Supports (HBS)
Segmentation by Type
- Soft & Elastic
- Hard & Rigid
- Hinged
Segmentation by Application
- Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation (TPOR)
- Preventive Care & Compression Therapy (PCCT)
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Speciality Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics (SOOC)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Offline Pharmacies & Retailer (OPR)
- E-Commerce
Geographical Analysis
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market with the highest share.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Vendor Analysis
The global orthopedic braces & supports market is characterized by the presence of many international, regional, and local vendors.
Key Vendors
- Breg
- Colfax
- DeRoyal Industries
- Bauerfeind
- Ottobock
- Ossur
- Tynor Orthotics Private Limited (Tynor)
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- Advanced Orthopaedics
- ALCARE
- ORTEC
- Frank Stubbs Company
- McDavid
- Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber
- Medi
- Thuasne Group
- Mueller Sports Medicine
- Trulife
- Dynatronics
- Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)
- Orthosys
- UNITED MEDICARE
- Elite Orthopaedics
- Anatomical Concepts
- Allard USA
- Hebei Denovo Medical Device Company
- Vissco Rehabilitation Aids
- BraceAbility
Report Includes
1. The analysis of global orthopedic braces & supports market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global orthopedic braces & supports market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the orthopedic braces & supports market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders Statistics
7.1.2 Who Rehabilitation Program
7.1.3 Role of Orthopedic Braces & Supports in Orthopedic Diseases Treatment
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Development of Custom-Fit, 3D-Printed Orthopedic Braces
8.2 Continuous Product Commercialization
8.3 Launch of Competitive Bidding Programs for Ots Braces & Supports
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases
9.2 Popularity of Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces
9.3 Paradigm Shift Toward Outpatient Orthopedic Care
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Alternative Approaches Toward Pain Management
10.2 Limited Patient Qualification & Clinical Evidence for Braces & Supports
10.3 Lack of Product Differentiation Coupled With Pricing Pressure
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Geography
11.2.2 Insights by Product
11.2.3 Insights by Type
11.2.4 Insights by Application
11.2.5 Insights by Distribution Channel
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Knee Braces & Supports
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Knee Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Spine, Neck & Back Braces & Supports
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Spine, Neck & Back Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Hand Braces & Supports
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Hand Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
13 Braces & Suport Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Soft & Elastic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Soft & Elastic: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Hard & Rigid
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Hard & Rigid: Geography Segmentation
13.5 Hinged
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Hinged: Geography Segmentation
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Preventive Care & Compression Therapy
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Preventive Care & Compression Therapy: Geography Segmentation
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Hospital Pharmacies
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Hospital Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation
15.5 Offline Pharmacies & Retailers
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Offline Pharmacies & Retailers: Geography Segmentation
15.6 E-Commerce
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 E-Commerce: Geography Segmentation
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 Bauerfeind
22.2.2 Breg
22.2.3 Colfax
22.2.4 Deroyal Industries
22.2.5 Ossur
22.2.6 Ottobock
22.2.7 Tynor
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Breg
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Colfax
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Deroyal Industries
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 Bauerfeind
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strategies
23.4.4 Key Strengths
23.4.5 Key Opportunities
23.5 Ottobock
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.5.3 Key Strategies
23.5.4 Key Strengths
23.5.5 Key Opportunities
23.6 Ossur
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.6.3 Key Strategies
23.6.4 Key Strengths
23.6.5 Key Opportunities
23.7 Tynor
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Product Offerings
23.7.3 Key Strategies
23.7.4 Key Strengths
23.7.5 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 3M
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Advanced Orthopaedics
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Alcare
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Ortec
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Frank Stubbs Company
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Mcdavid
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Weber Orthopedic Lp. Dba Hely & Weber
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Medi
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Thuasne Group
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Mueller Sports Medicine
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Trulife
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Dynatronics
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Lohmann & Rauscher
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Orthosys
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 United Medicare
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Elite Orthopaedics
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Anatomical Concepts
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Allard Usa
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Hebei Denovo Medical Device
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 Vissco Rehabilitation Aids
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 Braceability
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
