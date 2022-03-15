New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244581/?utm_source=GNW

Now, women are conscious about the fit of their garments.



Further, maternity wear is regarded as a type of trendy attire, which is boosting the market growth.



Based on distribution channel, the maternity wear market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Many ecommerce platforms, such as Amazon, Myntra, and eBay, are gaining huge traction among consumers for buying maternity clothes.Online retail stores offer a wide range of products on one website and provide heavy discounts and offers.



Consumers can conveniently buy desirable products from home.Home delivery service attracts numerous consumers to shop through e-commerce portals.



Moreover, these websites provide comprehensive product information, such as product descriptions, applications, user reviews, and user guides. It also provides product information about ingredients used, such as wax type, wick material, packaging type, product dimensions, product guidelines, and customer reviews and ratings. This helps buyers compare different brands and choose the right products, thereby boosting segments growth.



Based on the region, the maternity wear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global maternity wear market whereas the North America is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



According to the stats report of the World Bank, the fertility rate of the women population of Asia Pacific is ~3.85 births per woman, and the number of pregnant working females is expected to increase in the future. This will augment the demand for maternity clothing in these countries during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet in developing nations, attractive offers and discounts, easy accessibility and payment methods, and 24/7 availability are among the prime factors proliferating the growth of online shopping channels offering maternity wear.



The leading players in the maternity wear market include Gap Inc, Seraphine, Isabella Oliver, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Brunelli and Co S.R.L., Mothercare, Boob Design, SHAICO Fashion Pvt. Ltd, Pink Blush Maternity, and Organic & More, among other players.



The size of the global maternity wear market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the maternity wear market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________