The Worldwide Cosmetic Dentistry Industry is Expected to Reach $27+ Billion by 2026

The Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market size was estimated at USD 18,129.54 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 19,436.68 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% to reach USD 27,742.67 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Cosmetic Dentistry to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Bonding Agents, Composites, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dental Implants, Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Veneers, Dentures, Inlays & Onlays, and Orthodontic Braces. The Dental Bridges is further studied across Cantilever Bridges, Maryland Bridges, and Traditional Bridges. The Dental Implants is further studied across Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants. The Dental Systems & Equipment is further studied across CAD/CAM Systems, Dental Chairs, Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Scaling Devices, Handpieces, Instrument Delivery Systems, and Light-Curing Equipment. The Dental Radiology Equipment is further studied across Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Scanners, Extraoral Radiology Equipment, and Intraoral Radiology Equipment. The Orthodontic Braces is further studied across Fixed Braces and Removable Braces.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Laboratories.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market, including 3M Company, 3shape, A-dec, Incorporated, Align Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Planmeca Group, Prexion, Roland DG Corporation, Runyes Medical Instrument, Yoshida Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Inclination of People Towards Improving their Physical Appearance

5.1.1.2. Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders

5.1.1.3. Rising Trends of Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost of Dental Imaging Systems and Lack of Reimbursement for Cosmetic Procedures

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increased Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in CAD/CAM Technologies

5.1.3.2. Growing Medical Tourism

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Costly Cosmetic Dental Procedures

5.1.4.2. Risks and Complications Associated with Orthodontic Treatments and Dental Bridges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Cosmetic Dentistry Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bonding Agents

6.3. Composites

6.4. Dental Bridges

6.4.1. Cantilever Bridges

6.4.2. Maryland Bridges

6.4.3. Traditional Bridges

6.5. Dental Crowns

6.6. Dental Implants

6.6.1. Titanium Implants

6.6.2. Zirconium Implants

6.7. Dental Systems & Equipment

6.7.1. CAD/CAM Systems

6.7.2. Dental Chairs

6.7.3. Dental Lasers

6.7.4. Dental Radiology Equipment

6.7.4.1. Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Scanners

6.7.4.2. Extraoral Radiology Equipment

6.7.4.3. Intraoral Radiology Equipment

6.7.5. Dental Scaling Devices

6.7.6. Handpieces

6.7.7. Instrument Delivery Systems

6.7.8. Light-Curing Equipment

6.8. Dental Veneers

6.9. Dentures

6.10. Inlays & Onlays

6.11. Orthodontic Braces

6.11.1. Fixed Braces

6.11.2. Removable Braces



7. Cosmetic Dentistry Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

7.3. Dental Laboratories



8. Americas Cosmetic Dentistry Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Dentistry Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Dentistry Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. 3shape

12.3. A-dec, Incorporated

12.4. Align Technology, Inc.

12.5. Biolase, Inc.

12.6. Carestream Dental LLC

12.7. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

12.8. Envista Holdings Corporation

12.9. GC Corporation

12.10. Henry Schein, Inc.

12.11. Institut Straumann AG

12.12. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

12.13. J. Morita Corp.

12.14. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

12.15. Midmark Corporation

12.16. Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

12.17. Planmeca Group

12.18. Prexion

12.19. Roland DG Corporation

12.20. Runyes Medical Instrument

12.21. Yoshida Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



13. Appendix



