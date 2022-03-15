Dave to Participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on March 22, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The fireside chat will begin at 3:15pm ET.



The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investor.dave.com.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

Contacts

Media

press@dave.com

Investors

DaveIR@icrinc.com