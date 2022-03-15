UniDoc Announces US Symbol Change and DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (OTCQB: UDOCF) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to trade on the US OTCQB Markets under the new symbol “UDOCF.” The Company was previously assigned the symbol “UNDHF”.



The new symbol, “UDOCF” now better reflects its Canadian Securities Exchange symbol, “UDOC.”

The Company has also received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the Company’s common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled (“DTC Eligibility”). The shares are now available across US and Canadian markets.

“We are pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility and we view trading on the OTC Market as an important step for UniDoc to reach a broad and diverse audience with our story and to complement our existing investor base,” said Antonio Baldassarre, UniDoc’s President. “We look forward to building a US investor base and today’s news is an important milestone to strengthen our overall market presence. We expect this will lead to greater liquidity as well as our shares becoming more accessible to a broader range of investors.”

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring UniDoc shares between brokerages in the United States.

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition.

