TULA Skincare Announces New Partnership With Beauty Retailer Sephora

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TULA Skincare , the leading clean, clinical prestige skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, announced its upcoming partnership with Sephora in the U.S. officially launching on April 1st.



TULA first captured the attention of Sephora with its unique ingredient story that incorporates probiotic extracts and superfoods into its product formulas to leave the skin looking and feeling its best. TULA’s science-backed, inclusive approach to skincare paired with Sephora’s commitment to clean beauty and customer demand for effective skincare makes this an attractive partnership for both parties.

Founded in 2014 by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness with a clean, clinical approach to beauty that leverages research and clinical studies to continuously innovate in skincare with breakthrough products and cutting-edge ingredient formulations that include probiotic extracts and superfoods. TULA is not only dedicated to clean beauty and innovation, but also to inspiring confidence and promoting inclusivity through its #EmbraceYourSkin brand pillar. TULA and Sephora have deeply shared core values - ensuring a strong partnership.

"TULA has built a powerhouse omnichannel brand by strategically partnering with influential retailers," said Amanda Domaleczny, VP of Global Sales at TULA Skincare. "We are well positioned for strong results, increased brand awareness, and incremental growth through our exciting partnership with Sephora U.S."

The skincare brand’s newest U.S. partnership comes on the heels of its successful debut at Sephora Canada in August 2021. Before launching at Sephora Canada, TULA was a top search term on Sephora.ca with a successful performance in the market thus far. Similarly for the U.S., Sephora has hundreds of thousands of customers who are searching for TULA at the retailer - indicating a high customer demand and signaling strong potential for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with a retailer as influential as Sephora,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “As we continue to build our forever brand, our partnership with Sephora U.S. will allow us to continue to drive strong brand awareness and tap into new audiences. Not only is Sephora a leader in the retail industry, but our shared values and aligned commitments to clean beauty and inclusivity make us proud to partner with a retailer that is challenging beauty standards and serving as a leader for positive change.”

Available in 250 Sephora U.S. doors and online, Sephora customers will be able to shop a curated assortment of products across the brand’s best selling Core and Ageless collections. TULA's in-store footprint will feature custom storytelling elements highlighting the brand’s science-backed, innovative approach to skincare, the benefits of probiotic extracts in skincare, and an introduction to TULA's founder, Dr. Roshini Raj. In May, Sephora will exclusively launch TULA’s innovative new ageless eye treatment.

“Sephora is thrilled to partner with TULA Skincare and continue bringing our clients products that support all their clean beauty needs,” said Cindy Deily, VP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. “With its unique formulations – powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods – TULA offers effective, clinically backed products that inspire confidence and deliver results. We look forward to introducing this brand to our Sephora community and know it will be a wonderful addition to our assortment.”

On May 10th, Sephora will exclusively debut TULA’s Eye Recharge & Replenish Pro-Ferm™ Overnight Complex. A richly concentrated overnight eye treatment that protects and intensely hydrates the eye area and minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, it is formulated with TULA’s patent pending S6Pro Complex™ (a proprietary super six blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts) that helps to improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance.

TULA is proud to join Sephora’s “Clean at Sephora” category which represents the best brands in the clean space. By working to continue to improve its assortment with science-backed innovations and eliminating unwanted ingredients, the “Clean at Sephora” seal has the highest standards across the industry.

For a list of Sephora locations where TULA Skincare products are available beginning April 1, 2022 please visit www.sephora.com .

ABOUT TULA SKINCARE

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, clinical prestige skincare and wellness brand built on the power of probiotic extracts, which are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness and believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also good for your skin. With a focus on being healthy and confident rather than perfect, TULA aims to inspire everyone to #EmbraceYourSkin. TULA Skincare was recently acquired by Proctor & Gamble. TULA is a digitally native, social-first omni channel brand with DTC as a core capability and is also available through its beauty retail partners including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the US and internationally at Sephora Canada and in MECCA’s Australia and New Zealand markets. For more information and the latest news on TULA Skincare, visit www.tula.com .

