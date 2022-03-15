EarnUp Closes $31 Million Series C Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnUp, a San Francisco-based Fintech company offering payment and data solutions for the mortgage industry, closed an oversubscribed $31 million Series C financing round. Included in this round are new strategic investors, LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and KeyBank (NYSE:KEY), in addition to leading institutional investors, Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, and Flourish Ventures.



With this latest round of funding, EarnUp will build on its mission to create a financial system that works for everyone by expanding its reinvention of payment and data flows for the mortgage industry that support borrowers, lenders, and servicers. The company’s solutions reduce damaging delinquent and missed payments that harm credit scores and mortgage portfolios, and also streamline business operations in an effective, inclusive, and compassionate way.

During their 2022 Analyst and Investor Event, J.D. Moriarty, president of marketplace & chief operating officer at LendingTree spoke about the recent investment: “Our financial and strategic investment in EarnUp is consistent with our goal to improve the customer experience. It is also a natural fit with our comprehensive home and consumer loan marketplaces. We’re excited to transform these industries together.”

EarnUp is also partnering with leading banks to further its reach and streamline the borrower experience. “At KeyBank, we want to help make change for the better,” said Clark H. I. Khayat, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, KeyCorp. “Embracing new technology and investing in innovative fintech companies like EarnUp helps us improve customer satisfaction–and allows us to provide our clients and communities with accessible payment solutions.”

Since its last round of funding, EarnUp has diligently worked to digitize the mortgage payments process and help people achieve financial clarity from purchase or refinancing all the way through to loan and close. This produces better outcomes and decreases costs that can be passed on to borrowers, ensuring a win-win solution for consumers, lenders, and servicers. All parties involved pay less in fees, time, and financial distress–improving overall borrower financial health as well as portfolio performance.

“EarnUp’s values are exemplified with this latest round of funding. We are fearlessly challenging a flawed financial system and creating an environment of exceptional people and partnerships,” said Nadim Homsany, EarnUp co-founder and CEO. “The addition of strategic investments from LendingTree and KeyBank shows that EarnUp is moving in an intentional direction that will have a positive impact on the mortgage and consumer debt industries.”

D.A. Davidson served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to EarnUp.

EarnUp is an award-winning, consumer-first payments technology platform that intelligently automates loan payment scheduling. With a mission to create a financial system that can work for everyone, EarnUp is reinventing payment and data flows in real estate ecosystems, origination, mortgage, and Fintech. Currently the company serves lenders, servicers, and borrowers across the U.S. and manages over $10 billion in loan payments. EarnUp’s platform and enterprise solutions help mortgage companies reduce risk and streamline business operations in a compassionate way while improving overall borrower financial health and ensuring that they have access to the best credit products available based on their financial standing. Investors in EarnUp include Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, and Flourish Ventures. To learn more, please visit www.EarnUp.com.

