RNDC Selects Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to Modernize its Supply Chain and Support its Rapid Growth

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Republic National Distributing Company, one of the nation’s leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, has selected Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management to run a supply chain network that is rapidly growing in size and sophistication.



In 2019, RNDC expanded its reach with its partnership with Young’s Market Company and sales have remained strong throughout the pandemic. With this rapid growth, RNDC felt now was the perfect time to upgrade its warehouse management technology. The company selected the cloud-native, best-in-class Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution and plans on aggressively rolling it out in its distribution centers across North America over the next 30 months.

“RNDC prides itself on having a state-of-the-art supply chain technology. Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, with its ‘Always Current’ approach, will give us continuous access to the latest WMS innovations and allow us to focus our full attention on providing outstanding customer service,” said Steve Feldman, RNDC’s executive vice president of operations.

Manhattan’s next-gen warehouse management solution is capable of controlling fulfillment, labor, slotting and automation all from a single application. RNDC is especially interested in leveraging Manhattan’s integrated Labor Management capabilities to inspire and motivate workers through gamification and behavioral science.

“We are thrilled that RNDC has selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “With its versionless approach and advanced scalability, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will be the last WMS RNDC will ever have to buy.”

ABOUT REPUBLIC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States, with the expected addition of the New York market in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

