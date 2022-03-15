D2L Inc. Announces Date of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology leader, announced today that it will report financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ending January 31, 2022 after markets close on Monday, March 28, 2022. John Baker, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Howatson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q4 FISCAL 2022 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7575 or 1 (833) 950-0062 United States: 1 (844) 200-6205 Access code: 856621 Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and presentations/events/ Replay: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403 (Replay code: 992139) Available until April 5, 2022

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

