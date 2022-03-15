English Danish





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 15 March 2022





The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Tuesday 15 March 2022 as a partly electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Agenda

Report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors gave a presentation of the Company’s activities in the past year.

Submission of the audited annual report for adoption.

The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.

Resolution to grant discharge to directors.

The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.

Resolution on appropriation of profit, including the amount of dividends, or covering of loss

in accordance with the adopted annual report.

The Board’s proposal for distribution of the net result of USD 1,032 million with USD 7,117 million as dividends to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 2,500 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.

The remuneration report is presented for approval.



The remuneration report was approved.

Any requisite election of members for the Board of Directors.



Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Jim Hagemann Snabe, Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, Robert Mærsk Uggla, Blythe Masters, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen and Jacob Andersen Sterling stepped down from the Board of Directors.



Robert Mærsk Uggla and Thomas Lindegaard Madsen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Further, Julija Voitiekute and Marika Fredriksson were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Hereafter, the Board of Directors consisted of:

Robert Mærsk Uggla, Marc Engel, Bernard L. Bot, Arne Karlsson, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen, Amparo Moraleda, Julija Voitiekute and Marika Fredriksson.

Election of auditors.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

Deliberation of any proposals submitted by the Board of Directors or by shareholders.

The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to declare extraordinary dividend until the first annual general meeting in 2023. The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to decrease the Company’s share capital as follows:

The share capital will decrease from nominally DKK 19,376,016,000 with nominally DKK 668,855,000 in total, divided into 133,779 A shares and 535,076 B shares of DKK 1,000 to nominally DKK 18,707,161,000 by cancellation of own shares.

The capital decrease will take place at a premium as it will take place at a price of 1,705.82 and 1,797.50 for A and B shares, respectively, cf. section 188, (2) of the Danish Companies Act, corresponding to the average price at which the shares have been repurchased. The amount from the capital decrease will be paid out to the Company as owner of the shares as the amount will be transferred from the Company’s capital reserves to the free reserves.

Consequently, article 2.1 of the Articles of Association will be changed with effect from the completion of the capital decrease.

The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal for the Company’s indemnification of Board and Management members. The general Meeting adopted the updated remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and Management of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Meeting adjourned.

