Global LED Lighting Market to 2026 - Featuring Acuity Brands, Osram and Seoul Semiconductor Among Others

The Global LED Lighting Market valued at USD66.83 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.73% to reach USD81.09 billion by 2026. An increase in demand for the energy-efficient lighting system, reduction in LED product costs, and ongoing smart city construction projects going around the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the Global LED Lighting Market in the forecast period.



High-end investments made by leading authorities in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to lower the cost of LED lighting are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Global LED Lighting Market. Organizations install LED lighting in their office premises to reduce electricity costs as LED lights are highly energy-efficient and consume less energy to provide maximum output.

The growing disposable income of consumers enables them to afford a quality lifestyle and upgrade to adopt the latest technologies for their indoor lighting. Growing internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices and the rise in awareness about using smart connected lighting systems that consumers can control using mobile devices from remote locations is expected to create enormous potential for the Global LED Lighting Market in the forecast period. However, lack of consumer awareness and using LED with incandescent fixtures may hinder the growth of the Global LED Lighting Market in the forecast period.



The Global LED Lighting Market can be segmented based on Type, Application, Installation type, End-use, Distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. The outdoor lighting is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The rise in the number of product launches, product innovations, and the increased expenditure by the government on improving the outdoor lighting system is driving the demand for outdoor lighting all over the globe.



Signify N.V, Acuity Brands Inc., Osram GmBH, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Zumtobel Lighting GmbH, General Electric Co, Fagerhult Group, Hubbell Incorporated, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd., Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co Ltd, Endo Lighting Corp, LSI Industries Inc., FW Thorpe Plc, Havells India Ltd, Dialight plc are the major players operating in the Global LED Lighting Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global LED Lighting Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global LED Lighting Market from 2021 to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.

To classify and forecast the Global LED Lighting Market based on type, application, installation type, end-use, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global LED Lighting Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global LED Lighting Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global LED Lighting Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global LED Lighting Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global LED Lighting Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global LED Lighting Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Reason for Buying LED Bulbs

5.2. Reasons for Replacing Lights Currently in Use

5.3. Consumers View on the Most Valuable Advantage of LED lights

5.4. Price Perception when LED compared to Traditional Lightings



6. Global LED Lighting Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (LED Bulbs and Lamps, Batten Lights, Downlights, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Outdoor Lighting, Indoor Lighting)

6.2.3. By Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation)

6.2.4. By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail)

6.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)

6.2.7. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Market Outlook



8. North America LED Lighting Market Outlook



9. Europe LED Lighting Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa LED Lighting Market Outlook



11. South America LED Lighting Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Signify N.V.

15.2.2. Acuity Brands Inc.

15.2.3. Osram Licht AG

15.2.4. Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

15.2.5. Zumtobel Group AG

15.2.6. General Electric Co.

15.2.7. Fagerhult Group

15.2.8. Hubbell Incorporated

15.2.9. Everlight Electronics Co Ltd

15.2.10. Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co Ltd

15.2.11. Endo Lighting Corp

15.2.12. LSI Industries Inc.

15.2.13. FW Thorpe Plc

15.2.14. Havells India Ltd

15.2.15. Dialight plc



16. Strategic Recommendations

