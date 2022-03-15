The frozen potato market was valued at US$ 62,753.12 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 83,889.18 million by 2028

New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Potato Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244568/?utm_source=GNW





Frozen potato is made from processing fresh potato with the help of advanced machinery at a very low temperature.



In terms of end users, the frozen potato market has been classified into residential and commercial.The commercial segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The key end user of frozen potatoes is the commercials sector.The majority of the frozen potato companies have a very short supply chain, and they deliver the produce almost regularly to convenience stores and supermarkets, including Walmart and Wholefoods.



Retail stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets have a high customer traffic.Therefore, companies distribute their products through different retail channels to enhance sales.



Moreover, these stores have modern storage facilities which keep the frozen potato fresh. Thus, the high consumer traffic in various commercial stores is projected to increase the segment’s growth during the forecast period. In the coming years, advancements in cold chain infrastructure are projected to create profitable growth opportunities for the frozen potato market.



Based on region, the frozen potato market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.North America held the largest share in the market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period.



The factors propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific frozen potato market include growing urbanization, improving lifestyles of people, rising per capita income, and increasing demand for convenience food. Moreover, the growing popularity of frozen potatoes across countries such as Japan, India, and China is also driving the regional market.



Key players in the global frozen potato market include Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.; McCain Foods Limited; The Kraft Heinz Company; J.R. Simplot Company; Bart’s Potato Company; Aviko B.V; Agristo NV; Greenyard; Himalaya Food International Ltd.; and Farm Frites International B.V.



The size of the overall global frozen potato market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants, valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the frozen potato market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________