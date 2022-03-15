eXp Realty Now Open in 20 Markets With the Addition of Brokerage Operations in Greece

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has expanded into Greece. eXp Realty now operates in 20 markets with more than 77,000 agents around the world.



“This is a proud moment for eXp Realty as we expand to our 20th market, with the addition of Greece to our well-established operations across Europe,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global, who is responsible for eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion. “Greece is a vibrant market with strong economic projections driven by tourism and excellent foreign investment opportunities. We see tremendous business potential for agents and buyers in Greece who can benefit from the eXp model.”

eXp’s real estate brokerage operations in Greece will be led by Nikos Manomenidis, who brings more than 20 years of international experience in residential and commercial real estate. Manomenidis is passionate about growing the careers of fellow real estate professionals, has served as President at the Central European Real Estate Associations Network and was a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Realtors in Greece. Recognizing his longtime service to the real estate community in Greece, Manomenidis was announced as Honorary President of the Greek Association of Certified Real Estate Professionals.

“The eXp model drives digital transformation in the real estate sector and limits our carbon footprint, creating a more sustainable and profitable platform for real estate professionals. This will be a welcome innovation in the Greek real estate market and we look forward to introducing eXp to brokers in the country,” says Manomenidis.

eXp Realty’s agile cloud-based work platform has allowed it to expand rapidly across the globe. Greece represents the second of three markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion in the first quarter of 2022. The Dominican Republic launched in February and New Zealand is slated next.

eXp Realty’s financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents offers an attractive commission structure, including a revenue share model, which helps top agents across the globe. Additionally, agents earn equity in the company through listing and selling activities. eXp Realty’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative virtual platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in its metaverse, eXp World.

