HANMI Releases 2021 Annual Shareholder Letter

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of its 2021 annual letter to shareholders (entitled “Celebrating 40 Years of Success - Helping Our Customers Bank on Their Dreams”) authored by President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee. To view the letter please visit https://investors.hanmi.com/company-information.



About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

