Farmstead and Dematic Partner to Help Grocers Streamline Grocery E-Commerce with ‘Warehouse in a Box’ Solution

BURLINGAME, Calif. and ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, local fare plus national brands, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarket, and global logistics company Dematic a leader in intelligent automation, announced a partnership today to help grocers drive operational efficiencies through software and automation.



The Farmstead team built its Grocery OS software to run the company’s own grocery business, later licensing the solution to help others start and manage their own grocery e-commerce operations. Grocery OS is the only full-stack solution that provides everything a grocer needs to start a successful warehouse-powered grocery e-commerce and delivery operation in just 2-3 weeks – from sourcing warehouse space and inventory to coordinating delivery services.

Now with Dematic’s supply chain solutions, which power established and emerging brands, this partnership incorporates the final component of the warehouse-in-a-box offering, allowing grocers to fully automate their business – from receiving to fulfillment to shipping. Together, the two companies can provide an end-to-end solution for e-commerce: advanced Grocery OS software integrated with Dematic’s effective automation solutions that can significantly boost a grocer’s e-commerce efficiency.

“Dematic has a decades-long track record of helping retailers improve efficiency,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO at Farmstead. “We’re proud to bring Dematic, a trusted partner in automation, to the table when we’re speaking with grocers about driving operational efficiencies at scale.”

“We’ve been watching as Farmstead has transformed grocery e-commerce with its in-house tech stack,” said Matt Inbody, Senior Director, Microenterprise at Dematic. “We’re excited to partner with Farmstead on customer engagements, so we can continue to advance our future-focused approach in providing customers with the solutions they need to drive their business forward.”

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocery brand to offer fresh produce, locally sourced fare plus national brands, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets — helping suburban mid-market shoppers save precious time and money. Farmstead broke the typical grocery e-commerce model and re-built it from scratch, creating its own proprietary tech stack (Grocery OS) which orchestrates its dark warehouses. Farmstead uses proprietary data and code to reinvent perishable supply chains, reduce last-mile fulfillment costs, operate at best-in-class efficiency and reliability, and reach per-market profitability fast in challenging US suburban markets. Farmstead also licenses its Grocery OS software to other grocers to help them navigate a dramatically changing industry. Learn more about how Farmstead is reinventing grocery e-commerce at farmsteadapp.com .

