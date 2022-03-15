Data Storage Corporation Provides Recommendations for Corporations, Governments and other Organizations to Address Heightened Cyber Security Concerns

Outlines key steps to mitigate the risk of cyber security attacks



Not all attacks can be prevented; offsite, encrypted data backup can ensure recovery and restoration of critical digital infrastructure within hours

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today provided a series of recommendations corporations, governments and other organizations should take to reduce risk and recover from potential cyber attacks.

6 key steps to prevent and recover from cyber attacks:

Ensure data is encrypted and regularly backed up offsite, so in the event of an attack systems can be quickly restored to minimize business interruption and impact. Keep technology up to date by upgrading or patching equipment, software, and operating systems, to avoid risk from known vulnerabilities. Silo and limit data access to key users, along with multi-factor authentication to secure user access to systems and applications, minimizing the risk of access from unauthorized access. Implement email scanning technologies to minimize phishing attacks and malware via email links. Provide employee training—the end user is the most common point of entry for attackers; well-trained employees have better password habits and are less likely to fall for phishing attacks. Conduct regular vulnerability assessments to find unpatched systems and automate alerts to identify systems recently added to the network as well as system configuration issues.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “Digital infrastructure is more critical than ever. Having the right solutions in place, such as virus and malware protection, as well as regular software upgrades, employee training, and other measures can help ensure organizations are taking the necessary steps to avert potential disaster from a cyber attack or natural disaster. Not all attacks can be avoided given the growing sophistication of hackers. For this reason, it is crucial that organizations backup data offsite. In the event of an attack, proper offsite, encrypted data backup can ensure an organization’s key digital information and infrastructure can be recovered and restored within hours—minimizing disruption to the organization. Proper data backup and recovery not only applies to servers but also employee endpoints such as computers, mobile phones and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices. For over a decade, we have successfully deployed this strategy for our clients, helping them to avert and recover from attacks, natural disasters and other unexpected calamities.”

Data Storage Corporation has been supporting its clients’ data storage and security needs for over 15 years, and provides a complete end-to-end security and disaster recovery offering. For more information on our solutions, please visit www.datasecuritycorp.com or contact us at 212.564.4922.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions from its six technical facilities throughout the USA and Canada focusing on IaaS, data storage and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry by leveraging its leading technologies in the creation of their solutions. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

