Six Star Pro Nutrition® Announces Partnership With U.S. Soccer Star Kristie Mewis To Serve As Ambassador Of Active Nutrition

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kristie Mewis is taking her talent to the Big Apple in 2022. She’s also ready to take on a new role off the pitch as an “Ambassador of Active Nutrition” for Six Star Pro Nutrition®.

Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com) is one of America’s leading sports nutrition brands and will leverage the U.S. soccer star in media interviews, on social media and as host of a World Cup event in November 2022 to watch fellow Six Star brand ambassador Weston McKennie (location to be determined). Mewis will also be featured in promotional materials around the brand’s efforts to provide meals through Feeding America, Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022.

“It’s a new season, new beginnings and I’m approaching 2022 with a new approach to nutrition thanks to Six Star Pro Nutrition®,” Mewis said. “I fell in love with Six Star products following my bubble championship a few years ago and am thrilled to have my new title as an ‘Ambassador of Active Nutrition” to spread the word.”

Mewis, represented by Wasserman Media Group, was identified by Six Star® as an emerging star in 2020, working with the brand on a short-term campaign before signing this agreement that runs through the calendar year. She joins McKennie, fellow National Team member Tobin Heath and football star T.J. Watt as current Six Star® ambassadors.

“Kristie’s ability to connect and engage across multiple demographics – from the casual soccer fan, to families and aspiring athletes is both inspirational and motivational,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of Six Star® branded products. “That’s why we’re excited to engage her across multiple campaigns and company objectives ranging from the 50th anniversary of Title IX, to this winter’s World Cup.”

Mewis, who just turned 31, is a Massachusetts native, made her Women’s National Team debut in 2013 and represented the United States at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, where she took home a bronze medal. The Boston College graduate is the older sister of fellow National Team star and Kansas City midfielder Samantha Mewis.

