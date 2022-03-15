Futuris Company Announces New Staffing Program and Welcomes Steve Crowell as VP of IT Staffing

FAIRFAX, VA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, announces to its shareholders the start of a new staffing program.

Cadan Technologies, a subsidiary of Futuris, has commenced an IT Staffing division specializing in the placement of IT professionals on a temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Cadan will be using a consultative approach to provide clients with customized staffing solutions.

Cadan Technologies will provide resources in DevOps Engineer Resourcing and Java Developer Resourcing. The company will specialize in the placement of highly qualified professionals in the following:

-Software Development

-Full Life Cycle Software & System Testing

-SDET (Software Development Engineer in Test)

-Business Analysis

-Business Systems Analysis

-Program Management

-Project Management

-SCRUM Master

-IT System Architect

-Product Manager

-Infrastructure Program/Product Manager

-Database administration

-Cloud administration

Mr. Steve Crowell has joined Futuris Company as the Vice President of IT Staffing. Crowell is the founder and former CEO of Intelligent Quality Solutions, Inc. (IQS). Mr. Crowell founded IQS in 2005 as a software quality assurance and testing company. IQS has since evolved into a complete Software Quality Management organization (SQM), providing cost-effective, on-demand solutions to hardware and software development organizations primarily in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota area. He built an award-winning, multi-million-dollar organization that, under Steve’s leadership, experienced double-digit growth year over year. Mr. Crowell sold IQS in 2018.

Mr. Crowell is a former VP of a Fortune 500 Financial and Insurance company. Other notable positions that Mr. Crowell held prior to starting IQS include:

Software Engineering Manager, Lockheed Martin

Director of Applications Development, Thrivent Financial

He is also a veteran who served honorably in the United States Navy and holds a Master of Science Degree in Information Systems.

Mr. Crowell is excited to be joining Futuris as the VP of IT Staffing and sees tremendous opportunities in the staffing sector in the Minneapolis/St Paul market. Said Mr. Crowell, “I cannot be more excited to be joining Cadan/Futuris and look forward to working with the team to build and grow a world-class staffing company in Minnesota and beyond”.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company .

