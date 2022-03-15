Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Hosts United Nations Discussion on Women-Positive Ways to Mitigate Recent Crises Worldwide

CARY, N.C., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, March 18, 2022, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will host a parallel virtual event along with the Commission on the Status of Women 66th Session and International Black Women's Public Policy Institute to discuss current crises including natural disasters, climate change and the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The event focuses on the discussion of ways to combat these crises with proactive women-centered measures to make sure women and their families' needs are met across the globe. The event is open to the public and registration to attend can be found here: https://ngocsw.configio.com/pd/6/.

WHO: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated

WHAT: A parallel event held in conjunction with the Commission on the Status of Women 66th Session (CSW66)

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022 (10 a.m. EDT / 9 a.m. CDT / 7 a.m. PDT)

WHERE: https://ngocsw.configio.com/pd/6/ (Virtual)

ABOUT SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INC.:

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was organized on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by seven young educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure. The group became an incorporated national collegiate sorority on Dec. 30, 1929, when a charter was granted to the Alpha chapter at Butler University. Sigma Gamma Rho has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates. Additional information about this sorority can be found at https://www.sgrho1922.org/sgr.

Contact:

Monchiere' Holmes-Jones

MOJO Marketing + PR

(e) mhjones@mojomktg.com

(p) 615-307-1438

