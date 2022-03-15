ClassOne Technology Signs ZMC Technologies as Exclusive Distribution Partner for Southeast Asia, Strengthening Presence in Region

KALISPELL, Mont., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of high-performance semiconductor wet processing tools, today announced it has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with ZMC Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ZMC will represent ClassOne’s advanced Solstice® single-wafer and Trident™ batch processing tools throughout the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand.



Under the agreement, ZMC will sell ClassOne’s wet processing systems as well as provide first-class service and regional access to spare parts, enabling customers to receive fast-turn response to their service requests and helping advance ClassOne’s competitive position in the region. Southeast Asian logistics centers will house spare parts inventory to expedite responses to customer service requests. Prioritizing this infrastructure expansion is part of ClassOne’s strategy to accommodate accelerated demand for Solstice and Trident systems in the region, ensuring customers achieve their volume ramp timelines while receiving highly trained top-quality service and support.

“We met with a number of firms in Singapore and Malaysia to find the right fit for our company values and culture,” said ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos. “As part of our thorough selection process, we asked a few valued customers in the region about their own experiences with the representatives we were considering. ZMC came out on top due to their stellar customer service and their strong focus on personal relationships. As these are also core values for ClassOne, we are confident that ZMC is the ideal choice to be our SEA partner.”

Luther Lee, vice president, operation, for ZMC Technologies, noted, “ZMC is as selective as the companies we represent – we want to sell and service world-class products developed by passionate innovators like ClassOne. The company has established a solid presence in SEA, and we look forward to helping them expand their customer base, as local device manufacturers moving to high-volume production increasingly seek ClassOne plating and surface prep tools.”

About ZMC Technologies

Incorporated in 1989, ZMC Technologies provides sales, maintenance services, and certified training for equipment and accessories to the semiconductor, photovoltaic and LED industries in Southeast Asia, China, and India. The company provides solutions for silicon wafer manufacturing, wafer fabrication, advanced packaging, assembly/test/packaging, failure analysis & reliability, accessories, and consumables. For more information, visit http://www.zmc.net.

About ClassOne Technology

Headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology has become a preferred provider of advanced wet-chemical wafer processing equipment for ≤200mm semiconductor wafers. The Solstice® series performs high-performance single-wafer electrochemical deposition (ECD) and wafer surface preparation processes. The Solstice platform can be configured with up to eight processing chambers to cover process development as well as low-, medium-, and high-volume production. The Trident™ series comprises an array of high-efficiency, highly dependable spin-rinse-dryers, and spray solvent tools for batch-processing. The company brings high-performance processing technology to compound semiconductors and key markets including photonics, power, 5G, microLED and MEMS. Hundreds of ClassOne tools are presently in use building leading-edge devices in major fabs and research facilities around the world. Further information can be found at classone.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, contact: Byron Exarcos Lisa Gillette-Martin ClassOne Technology Kiterocket tel: +1 (678) 772-9086 tel: +1 (408) 205-4732 email: pr@classone.com email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com

Solstice is a registered trademark and Trident is a trademark of ClassOne Technology.