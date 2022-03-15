Bay View Funding Appoints Norman Brame to Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, (“the Bank”), announces the appointment of Norman Brame as Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Manager. He will focus on originating new factoring business in Virginia, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and surrounding Southeast markets.



“Bay View’s dedicated factoring business development team is growing to meet rising demand across the country, and we are pleased to welcome Norman as the latest addition to our group of seasoned professionals,” said Glen Shu, President of Bay View Funding and President of Heritage Bank of Commerce’s Specialty Lending Group. “He brings extensive experience in financial services together with a unique and valuable perspective as a former business owner.”

An 18-year veteran of the financial industry, Norman has a diverse background in sales, marketing and small business management, having owned and operated various companies. Before joining Bay View Funding, Brame was Regional Vice President of a factoring/asset-based lending finance company. Prior to that, he was National Sales Manager of a bank-owned factoring company. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Advertising from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ABOUT BAY VIEW FUNDING Since 1985, Bay View Funding has been providing reliable and quality accounts receivable financing services to businesses. A subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, it is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.bayviewfunding.com.

ABOUT HERITAGE BANK OF COMMERCE Heritage Bank of Commerce, a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, has full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. The Heritage Specialty Finance Group also includes a national asset-based lending team and a regional SBA lending team in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank.

Heritage Bank of Commerce is a Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing Director, (925) 287-7884.