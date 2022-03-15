Capital Power named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This recognition honours companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices. Capital Power is one of only five Canadian companies recognized and one of nine Energy and Utilities companies worldwide in 2022.



“Upholding high ethical standards and fostering a culture of accountability are paramount to our long-term success. Our ability to power a sustainable future for people and planet is strengthened by our dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen in our communities,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “My sincere congratulations to all our employees for earning this recognition – your commitment to accountability, integrity and ethics in business is outstanding.”

“We’re honoured to have our compliance, ethics and governance policies and practices recognized by the Ethisphere Institute,” said Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Planning, External Relations and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Across our business, our people are committed to doing what’s right for our stakeholders and the environment. We take a proactive approach to review, improve and communicate our policies and practices annually – enhancing our culture of accountability and ensuring all our employees are well-supported to act with integrity.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies® award is administered by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. “The 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies honourees exemplify the integrity, accountability and high ethical standards required by business leaders to drive positive change in our society,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “As one of five Canadian companies recognized in 2022, I would like to commend the Capital Power team for their commitment to business ethics, and dedication to elevating their compliance, ethics and governance policies and practices for the betterment of their company, employees and stakeholders.”

About the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Award

In 2022, 136 honourees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.