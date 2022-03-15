TCS and Incorta partner to ease and accelerate Oracle Cloud ERP Migration

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the Direct Data Platform™, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), today announced a new partnership to make Oracle Cloud ERP migration faster, easier, and more manageable for organizations with highly customized data environments. The partnership brings TCS Crystallus ™ solution together with Incorta’s unified data analytics platform to deliver preconfigured industry solutions with full visibility into combined data across Oracle platforms. The joint solution is now available to customers worldwide.



“There is a massive migration to Oracle Cloud ERP happening today and many organizations are understandably behind the ball,” said Steve Walden, EVP of Business Development & Strategy at Incorta. “We are excited to partner with TCS to help Oracle customers migrate with confidence by giving them a complete view of their business at every moment throughout the transition.”

“Cloud migration can be a complex and often daunting journey,” said Rahul Saha, Global Head, Oracle Practice at TCS. “Our new partnership with Incorta brings together the best of our respective solutions, platform, capabilities, and expertise to offer a trusted and transparent path to digital transformation.”

TCS Crystallus™ on Oracle Cloud helps enterprises accelerate time-to-market with advanced automation and data-driven analytics. With Oracle Cloud at its core, the solution enables an ecosystem operating model and simplifies the cloud transformation journey. The solution automates processes, connects disparate systems, and leverages advanced technologies to facilitate data-driven decisions with actionable insights.

Incorta’s unified data analytics platform gives organizations a decisive analytics advantage by consolidating data management and analytics functions across the full range of enterprise data. Incorta also makes it easy to combine data from multiple third-party business applications for a single view of data across the enterprise.

For TCS, Incorta helps their customers overcome one of the greatest obstacles and concerns about Oracle ERP Cloud migration — maintaining visibility and control over high-stakes operational data that becomes fragmented during migration. For Incorta, a platform company, TCS brings unmatched cross-industry expertise and a relentless focus on helping customers solve complex business problems.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com .

About Incorta

Incorta disrupts a costly, time-consuming, 30-year analytics process by providing anyone in the organization with the ability to unlock the full potential of their data within complex source systems. The simplified, all-in-one unified data and analytics platform is built for business agility. It directly maps to the data source, eliminating the traditional data transformations and aggregation steps to deliver all usable data to the business. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most innovative brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse, and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com .