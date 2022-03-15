SPARKROCK TEAMS UP WITH CONSULTING FIRM QUEUE ASSOCIATES

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech firm Sparkrock is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with Queue Associates, which will allow them to service and support deserving clients in the Nonprofit, Human Service, and K-12 space across the world.

This incredible powerhouse partnership provides the opportunity for organizations in various parts of the globe to access the Sparkrock 365 software and benefit from the combined support and expertise of Sparkrock and Queue Associates.

This joint partnership allows both organizations to have a broader reach and work with more organizations that are literally changing the world.

"Sparkrock 365 is an application that allows for the last-mile functionality for Nonprofits, and this partnership means that we serve more organizations and support digital transformations across the globe," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director, Queue Associates.

Organizations that have made it through digital transformations are reaping the benefits of being able to offer their team members and volunteers the ability to work remotely and pivot from traditional workplace environments.

"We are very excited to work with a truly global Microsoft Partner. The Queue Associates team works throughout the U.S., the UK, and China. This means that we can now offer our Microsoft Application of Sparkrock 365 globally and support more organizations worldwide with their human resource, financial, and operational needs. It's definitely a win-win partnership for everyone," said Colin Dickinson, CEO Sparkrock.

ABOUT QUEUE ASSOCIATES

Founded in 1992, Queue Associates Inc. maintains offices in the United States (in New York City, Atlanta, and Phoenix), London, UK, and Hong Kong, China. The firm employs over 100 full-time information technology, financial, and business application system professionals internationally.

Queue Associates, a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Certified Partner, is a full-service consulting firm that is focused on providing Microsoft ERP, CRM, cloud and other related solutions to various-sized organizations. These solutions comprise all modules of the comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, SL and GP, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft 365, Management Reporter, PowerBI, SharePoint and more. For more information, please visit www.queueassoc.com.

ABOUT SPARKROCK

Sparkrock is a leading tech company and creator of the Sparkrock 365 application serving K-12 Education, Human Service and Nonprofit Organizations. Sparkrock 365 is an application of Microsoft Business Central with a service organization that has been dedicated to serving non-profits in Canada and the US since 2003. We enable our clients to have predictive control of their oversight, funding, and operations.

Beyond real-time insights, Sparkrock 365 allows you to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to ensure that you can optimize your finances and your people. Our enterprise resource planning (ERP) software will help you create meaningful and impactful operations so managers and frontline workers can make the decisions they need, quickly and efficiently. For more information, please visit www.Sparkrock.com

