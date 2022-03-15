Novus Labs Announces Major Expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon, Operations

HILLSBORO, Ore., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novus Labs has announced today it is growing its Hillsboro, Oregon, operations, nearly doubling its lab space. Now totaling over 80,000 square feet, this additional space will allow Novus Labs to create highly customized labs and test environments.

Novus has long been a trusted industry engineering and testing facility providing design, development, and testing services for many types of complex engineering projects and product development. With this expansion, Novus continues to boost its ability to address the unique development and testing needs of the world's largest and most innovative companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Valve, Bose, Sonos, Nest, Nike, iRobot, Oculus/Facebook/Meta, Roku, Honeywell, GoPro, and many others. By expanding the size and capabilities of its test labs, Novus continues to follow its goal of providing a full-stack host of resources to a wide-ranging roster of high-profile customers and projects.

"This building expansion is evidence of the continued trust our customers put in Novus Labs to meet the moment for them," says Chad Meyer, President at Novus Labs. "Our goal is to make available as many resources as possible for whatever project our customers may have. This infrastructure expansion allows us to continue growing our capabilities in order to achieve that goal."

"If your team has ever thought 'what would be really great is if we had a _______,' we want to talk about that. From layout and electrical requirements to environmental and use-case-driven design, we are eager to capture the needs of our clients' teams so we can create long-lasting mutually beneficial engagements," says Stuart Faris, Director of Business Development at Novus Labs.

Novus Labs is a global engineering resource offering the world's most innovative companies unmatched compliance, testing, and product development expertise. Made up of a team of the world's leading engineers, designers, and critical thinkers, Novus Labs aims to work with our partners to build the world's next amazing product. Novus Labs prides itself on working with companies of all sizes — from providing a testing ground for a scrappy startup's first product to being the go-to compliance resource for some of the world's largest tech companies. Through a rigorous, hands-on approach, Novus Labs guides a product from anywhere between concept to development to functioning out in the world. At Novus Labs, your vision comes to life.

