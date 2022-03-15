Certificate Hero Raises $4.5 Million and Prepares to Launch Its Best in Class Certificate of Insurance Processing Platform With a Top 10 Broker

DEDHAM, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certificate Hero, the easiest way for insurance brokers to issue and manage certificates of insurance (COI), announced today it received $4.5 million in funding in its Series Seed II round led by RRE Ventures. The company has raised $6.5 million to date. Certificate Hero provides a SaaS solution that reinvents how insurance brokers of all sizes, and their customers, deal with the complexities associated with certificates of Insurance.

As part of the round, Raju Rishi from RRE Ventures joined the board of directors. Raju and RRE have previously led investments in startups reinventing other insurance services industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome RRE Ventures and their talented team which has decades of experience building successful companies," said Michael Yanoff, CEO of Certificate Hero. "Certificates of insurance are a real pain point for insurance brokers of all sizes. Certificate Hero is a modern SaaS solution that makes processing and managing certificates more efficient and more accurate, all while surfacing hidden revenue opportunities. Our customer-centric design is both elegant and intuitive."

Certificate Hero is the next evolution in COI management and streamlines the entire process. Using industry-leading AI-driven contract parsing, Certificate Hero reviews insurance requirements and then leverages agency management system connectivity to automate the process of issuing certificates. By utilizing machine learning technology, Certificate Hero assists processors in consistently delivering more reliable certificates.

Brokers are looking for more advanced solutions that address all stakeholders' needs. Certificate Hero checks all the boxes and is currently preparing to launch with its first Top 10 broker this spring, proving that the industry is ready and eager to improve how they issue certificates of insurance.

Certificate Hero is a SaaS platform that assists insurance brokers and their clients in issuing certificates of insurance with greater accuracy and efficiency. It allows for 24/7 certificate management for both brokers and their insureds. For more information, please visit www.certificatehero.com, (401) 659-HERO (4376).

