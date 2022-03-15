Pace® Analytical Services Strengthens Presence in the Northeast, Adding 5 Laboratories

Added lab capacity supports increasing demand for environmental testing and analysis services in Connecticut, New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley region of New York.

| Source: Pace Analytical Pace Analytical

Minneapolis, UNITED STATES

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, emergency onsite specialty-contaminant, and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired Specified Testing Laboratories, LLC. Specified is a holding company with a portfolio of five certified environmental and food and beverage testing labs.

"Pace® is committed to providing customers with unparalleled convenience and quality results," noted Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "That means having quick access to Pace® facilities and personally knowing who is working on your project. That's important to our customers and important to us." The acquisition provides Pace® customers in New York and surrounding states with more options for analytical and environmental testing services by adding the following locations to the Pace® national laboratory network:

  • CNA Environmental, Inc., New York
  • EnviroTest Laboratories, Inc., New York
  • OCL Analytical Services, LLC, New York
  • New Jersey Analytical Laboratories, LLC, New Jersey
  • HydroTechnologies, LLC, Connecticut

The addition of these laboratories allows Pace® to increase capacity in routine environmental testing of air, water, and soil, as well as specialty testing including Industrial Hygiene, Legionella, and certain food and beverages. "Pace® has experienced a growing demand for testing and analysis services in the northeast, said Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "The stronger regulatory climate in the region demands timely results and at more precise reporting levels which we believe Pace® is in the best position to deliver." 

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

###

Media Contact: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Related Images






Image 1: Pace Analytical - People Advancing Science


Pace Analytical logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Pace Analytical - People Advancing Science

Tags

acquisition environmental laboratory