Pace® Analytical Services Strengthens Presence in the Northeast, Adding 5 Laboratories

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, emergency onsite specialty-contaminant, and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired Specified Testing Laboratories, LLC. Specified is a holding company with a portfolio of five certified environmental and food and beverage testing labs.
"Pace® is committed to providing customers with unparalleled convenience and quality results," noted Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "That means having quick access to Pace® facilities and personally knowing who is working on your project. That's important to our customers and important to us." The acquisition provides Pace® customers in New York and surrounding states with more options for analytical and environmental testing services by adding the following locations to the Pace® national laboratory network:
- CNA Environmental, Inc., New York
- EnviroTest Laboratories, Inc., New York
- OCL Analytical Services, LLC, New York
- New Jersey Analytical Laboratories, LLC, New Jersey
- HydroTechnologies, LLC, Connecticut
The addition of these laboratories allows Pace® to increase capacity in routine environmental testing of air, water, and soil, as well as specialty testing including Industrial Hygiene, Legionella, and certain food and beverages. "Pace® has experienced a growing demand for testing and analysis services in the northeast, said Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "The stronger regulatory climate in the region demands timely results and at more precise reporting levels which we believe Pace® is in the best position to deliver."
Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.
About Pace®
Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.
###
Media Contact: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
Related Images
Image 1: Pace Analytical - People Advancing Science
Pace Analytical logo
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment