Pace® Analytical Services Strengthens Presence in the Northeast, Adding 5 Laboratories

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, emergency onsite specialty-contaminant, and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired Specified Testing Laboratories, LLC. Specified is a holding company with a portfolio of five certified environmental and food and beverage testing labs.

"Pace® is committed to providing customers with unparalleled convenience and quality results," noted Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "That means having quick access to Pace® facilities and personally knowing who is working on your project. That's important to our customers and important to us." The acquisition provides Pace® customers in New York and surrounding states with more options for analytical and environmental testing services by adding the following locations to the Pace® national laboratory network:

CNA Environmental, Inc., New York

EnviroTest Laboratories, Inc., New York

OCL Analytical Services, LLC, New York

New Jersey Analytical Laboratories, LLC, New Jersey

HydroTechnologies, LLC, Connecticut

The addition of these laboratories allows Pace® to increase capacity in routine environmental testing of air, water, and soil, as well as specialty testing including Industrial Hygiene, Legionella, and certain food and beverages. "Pace® has experienced a growing demand for testing and analysis services in the northeast, said Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "The stronger regulatory climate in the region demands timely results and at more precise reporting levels which we believe Pace® is in the best position to deliver."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

