TaskHuman Adds Leadership Coaching to Its Platform, Enabling Talent Development at Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced Leadership Coaching , a new program to amplify every employee’s potential and make training and talent development accessible across the business, where and when they need it. The program is available now, and further expands TaskHuman’s comprehensive personal coaching networking covering nearly 1,000 aspects of daily work and personal life.



Now more than ever, organizations need new ways to attract, retain, and nurture talent at all levels from entry to executive. Offering professional growth and Learning and Development (L&D) opportunities are now table-stakes as part of a highly competitive talent acquisition & retention strategy, and organizations need scalable solutions that meet the needs of today’s often remote or hybrid workplace. However, current approaches are too expensive, reserved for select executives, and typically based on cohorts in a classroom that require employees to show up during a specified period of time.

TaskHuman’s new Leadership Coaching program allows talent development and HR leaders to deliver personalized training and guidance at scale, from a global and highly vetted community of experts. Organizations can now:

Greatly enhance their existing curriculum, initiatives, and training plans with unlimited, year-round 1:1 coaching and group sessions aligned to key subject and functional areas—all built from content in 125+ L&D topics

Customize a new curriculum, allowing teams to simply choose among the many guided journeys all tailored to various needs and positions, including different leadership cohorts such as first-line managers, sales leaders, middle management, and more

Develop every employee to their fullest potential, by driving better accountability and consistency through coaching solutions and learning experiences designed for any career stage—from recruiting to retirement

Facilitate broader mentorship program activation, including peer-to-peer mentorship

“Our revolutionary new approach with the Leadership Coaching program finally brings leadership coaching to all people in any company—not just a few executives. This is foundational to every employee’s aspiration to be a better leader,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “It is up to business leaders to meet people where they are by effectively investing in them, both in their work and personal lives, at every stage in their career path.”

TaskHuman helps users instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive, global network of specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of daily, personal, and professional life—all in real time via 1:1 video calls. Organizations can extend TaskHuman as a benefit to their entire workforce to build and sustain morale, improve health and well-being, increase productivity, boost retention, and support personal and professional goals anytime, anywhere.

Find TaskHuman this week at HR Transform 2022 in Las Vegas, where they will showcase the new Leadership Coaching program at conference suites #304 and #305. Attendees can watch Swaminathan in a fireside chat—“The Morphing of Work-Life Balance Into Work-Life Integration”—on Tuesday, March 15 at 2:35 p.m. PT alongside Shawna M. Oliver, Manulife’s AVP, Head of Global Benefits & Wellness.

Visit TaskHuman’s website to learn more about Leadership Coaching and, or request a demo .

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has nearly 60 full-time team members and nearly 1,000 coaches around the world across 20 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, RingCentral Ventures and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .