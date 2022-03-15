SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Welcomes Fred Tio to Advisory Board

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, welcomes Fred Tio, former senior creative director of Worldwide Marcom, Apple Inc., to the Applied Magix advisory board.



“What a pleasure to have Fred Tio on our advisory board, and to have his experience and advice to help us grow,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “We have worked together in our various prior lives, and it will be great to be working with Fred once again.”

“I am humbled and honored to be a part of the Applied Magix advisory board and look forward to working with my friend Harry once more,” Tio said. “I am excited to bring my Apple experience and passion to this exciting line of products.”

Expect to see Fred’s influence on the development and expansion of Applied Magix and its ecosystem of Apple compatible products in the near future.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.



Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Investor Contact:

