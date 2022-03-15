Industry Leader in Technical Services, CATSI, Introduces Enhanced Turnkey Fall Protection Solutions

VALPARAISO, Ind., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falls from elevation are among the most common causes of serious work-related injuries and deaths. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, falls and slips represented 37.9% of all construction industry fatalities in 2019. Many of these deaths were preventable. CATSI, a turnkey supplier and installer of fall protection solutions through 3M, hopes to make workplaces safer.

"When managers prioritize the proper installation and utilization of fall protection systems, they are ensuring that everyone working off a walking-working surface is able to go home safely," said CATSI Business Development Manager, Joshua Appel.

"We are proud to be one of a very select number of vendors in the country certified to distribute and install 3M Fall Protection Systems," said Chief Structural & API Inspector and Certified 3M Installer, Eric Johnson.

It took several years for the CATSI group to become certified with 3M, but well worth the effort. 3M combines technical innovation and experience with a passion for manufacturing high-quality products that will never wear. Only vendors who are certified with 3M are allowed to distribute and install their products. In addition to turnkey installation services, CATSI also provides assessment, inspection testing and five-year recertification on all manufactured lifelines.

OSHA codes 1910.28 and 1926.501 require that fall protection be provided at elevations of four feet in general industry workplaces, five feet in shipyards, six feet in the construction industry and eight feet in longshoring operations. Fall protection should also be provided when working over dangerous equipment and machinery, regardless of the fall distance.

"Every operation is unique. We customize solutions that ensure 100% tie-off while employees are working at or above four feet. At the end of the day, creating a safe work environment is the most important thing," said Eric Johnson.

While falls have long been the leading cause of construction worker deaths, it's important to note that fatalities are also increasing at warehouses. With online shopping becoming more prevalent in our country, so does the workload intensity of our warehouse employees, resulting in an opportunity to mitigate these new fall risks.

About CATSI

CATSI is a leading inspection and technical services company in Valparaiso, Indiana, and a turnkey solution for Fall Protection systems and OSHA compliance. The complete range of services provided includes site assessment, design, installation, load testing, certification, and training.

