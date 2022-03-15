Progress Transforms the Creation of Multi-Channel Digital Experiences with .NET 6

Latest release of Progress Sitefinity DX adds a new layer of composability, empowering organizations to develop and deploy multichannel digital experiences with .NET 6

BEDFORD, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced new powerful capabilities and enhancements in the latest release of Progress® Sitefinity® DX platform. Building on its composable digital experience platform, Progress enables organizations to easily develop and deploy digital experiences across platforms and devices using .NET 6 and strengthen personalization and brand consistency with new digital asset management, advanced search and audience analysis, segmentation and targeting tools.

According to recent research, today’s DXP solutions are not serving 75% of the market due to organizational and technical barriers. Organizations use technology that can’t adapt to meet the ever-growing demand for multichannel experiences which hinders the execution of their long-term digital transformation strategies. They require products built around integration, composability and interoperability that can readily accommodate anticipated changes in the marketplace.

Progress addresses these concerns by introducing a modern toolset for frontend-agnostic content management and delivery in the latest release of Sitefinity 14.1. Using the latest cross-platform .NET, the successor of .NET Framework for Windows, organizations can speed up frontend development and cross-platform deployment as well as shift and scale their digital presence as needed, both on-premises and in the cloud.

“The CMS market is evolving towards composable DXPs and organizations need a trusted technology partner to help them remove the complexity and compile the right solution that will propel them forward,” said John Ainsworth, EVP, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “That’s why Sitefinity DX is designed to cover all essential aspects for marketers and developers including digital experience, application experience and agile infrastructure. We provide numerous cross-integration opportunities so that organizations can get everything they need from one vendor.”

“Bringing our latest .NET technology to Sitefinity DX, Progress empowers engineering teams to develop, deploy and debug under any platform of choice and accelerate time to market by leveraging .NET 6,” said Beth Massi, .NET Marketing Director at Microsoft. “Engineering craftsmanship is a top priority for Microsoft and we are happy to see Progress enabling development teams to effectively leverage ASP.NET Blazor components to build engaging digital experiences. This provides developers with new possibilities and organizations with more flexibility and scalability.”

What’s new in Sitefinity DX digital experience platform:

.NET 6 Package – Future-proof framework for building your frontend while delivering high performing and scalable cross-platform experiences. New development paradigm for developers and content builder for marketers.





– Future-proof framework for building your frontend while delivering high performing and scalable cross-platform experiences. New development paradigm for developers and content builder for marketers. Digital asset management system integration – Marketing teams can organize, optimize and deliver digital assets across channels through enterprise-ready integrations with Cloudinary and Frontify.





– Marketing teams can organize, optimize and deliver digital assets across channels through enterprise-ready integrations with Cloudinary and Frontify. Advanced search capabilities – Enhanced content discovery and customizable, personalized experience augmented by AI through Microsoft Azure Cognitive Search.





– Enhanced content discovery and customizable, personalized experience augmented by AI through Microsoft Azure Cognitive Search. Audience analysis, segmentation, and targeting – AI-assisted audience segmentation based on content consumption and expanded personalization by conversions and touchpoints.





“Sitefinity DX perfectly marries the rigor of DevOps and the flexibility of the business into one platform,” said Randy Muns, Digital Operations Leader, Payworks, Canada's leading provider of cloud-based payroll, HR and workforce management solutions. “The latest .NET technology has enabled us to accelerate development time and perfectly blend custom backend integrations and rich frontend user experiences. Headless support has given us extra flexibility in using other frontend frameworks and tools to deliver compliant, consistent, and compelling experiences for our end users.”

Sitefinity DX is a cloud-enabled, composable digital experience platform that revolutionizes the customer journey by empowering omnichannel experiences through a highly scalable, low complexity and value-driven approach. With the Sitefinity platform, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging personalized user experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges all while offering a high product value at a very competitive cost. Progress was recently recognized by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms and by G2 in its Winter 2022 Grid® for Digital Experience Platforms.

