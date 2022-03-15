KoreConX Launches an Ecosystem to Partner With the Franchise Industry

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The franchising industry has a brand new and technological ecosystem to support raising capital efficiently using Regulation CF. KoreConX, together with its experienced KorePartners, launches another vertical to support entrepreneurs who are part of this industry, following a successful model that has worked in other segments such as Medtech and ESG.

With large multi unit franchise operators and franchisors looking to expand, there is a growing trend of using Regulation CF (RegCF) to raise capital. The new $5 Million ceiling provides a more realistic level for franchises to raise capital for growth. To support this vertical, KoreConX brings together the best experts in the market so that the process of raising capital using the exemptions is carried out as smoothly and compliantly.

With 30 years of experience working with large multi unit franchise operators and franchisors, Joe Caruso, Managing Partner of Franchise Info LLC, observes: "Coming out of the pandemic, franchise brands get that they will need new guest centric technologies, operational improvements, and they will want new unit growth with multi-unit operators. Reg CF is the perfect conduit for raising capital for franchise projects."

Oscar Jofre, Co-founder and CEO of KoreConX corroborates the need for an ecosystem focused on helping entrepreneurs to use the current Regulations: "It is vital for the business to have a team of trained professionals and the best tools for raising capital to be performed more effectively and quickly. Over all these years, watching the success of so many companies in different sectors using Regulation CF (RegCF), it is an excellent opportunity for KoreConX to be a technology provider that facilitates the process between all partners and clients in this industry."

The ecosystem is composed of seasoned consultants from different sectors: Franchise (Franchise Pipeline), FINRA Broker-Dealer (Netshares), Legal (CrowdCheck), Investor Acquisition (Franchise Sales Building Brands), SEC Transfer Agent (KoreTransfer USA) and it is all tied up with the All-In-One Platform, provided by KoreConX.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

###

Media Contacts:

KoreConX

Carolina Casimiro

carolina@koreconx.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment