AMD Launches the Ultimate Gaming Processor, Brings Enthusiast Performance to an Expanded Lineup of Ryzen Desktop Processors

— AMD announces pricing and availability for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor delivering up to 15% more gaming performance with ground-breaking AMD V-Cache technology —

— AMD expands the Ryzen Desktop portfolio with 6 new “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” processors to create new options for system builds across a variety of price points —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the pricing and availability of the AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D processor. At the cutting edge of innovation and gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology. With this industry-leading technology, the 5800X3D delivers 15% more gaming performance compared to processors without stacked cache technology1, making it the world’s most advanced desktop gaming processor2. AMD is also announcing a new stack of Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 Series processors and expanded chipset compatibility, giving PC enthusiasts even more options for creating truly customized gaming experiences.

“Whether you’re an early adopter seeking the ultimate in gaming performance with the first Ryzen processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology or a new gamer building your first rig, you can find a best-in-class experience with AMD,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “With today’s announcement AMD is offering users the power of choice by bringing leadership gaming performance to all levels of system builds.”

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Pricing and Availability

At CES 2022, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, an 8-core processor that is the first to feature AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, delivering the fastest 1080p gaming across select titles when compared to others in the market3. Today, AMD announced this new processor will be on-shelf globally beginning April 20, starting at an SEP of $449 USD.

New Mainstream AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors

AMD is launching a series of new desktop processors, leveraging the established power of the “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” core architectures. These mainstream processors are the ideal solution for new PC builds, offering up to eight cores and 16 threads and 36 MB of cache in the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor. All new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors announced today are bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4.

Model Architecture Cores / Threads Boost4 / Base5

Frequency (GHz) Total Cache

(MB) TDP

(Watts) PCIE®

Support Cooler Price

(USD SEP) AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X “Zen 3” 8 / 16 Up to 4.6 / 3.4 36 65W Gen 4 N/A $299 AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600 “Zen 3” 6 / 12 Up to 4.4 / 3.5 35 65W Gen 4 Wraith

Stealth $199 AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500 “Zen 3” 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.6 19 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth $159 AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G

with AMD Radeon™ graphics “Zen 2” 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.7 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth $154 AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500 “Zen 2” 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 / 3.6 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth $129 AMD Ryzen™ 3 4100 “Zen 2” 4 / 8 Up to 4.0 / 3.8 6 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth $99

Extended AMD 300 Series Motherboard Support

In addition to these exciting new processor releases, AMD announced it is extending support for Ryzen 5000 Series processors on AMD 300 Series chipsets, including all the new desktop processors announced today. The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors will be supported on AMD X370, B350 and A320 chipsets, offering a seamless upgrade path to “Zen 3” performance. Selective BETA BIOS updates are expected to become available in April.

1 Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. Performance evaluated with Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and CS:GO. All games test at 1920x1080 resolution with the HIGH in-game quality preset (or equivalent). System configuration: Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Reference Motherboard, Ryzen 9 5900X and ASUS Crosshair VIII Hero with BIOS 3801. Both systems configured with 2x8GB DDR4-3600, GeForce RTX 3080 with 472.12 driver, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB, NZXT Kraken X62, and Windows 11 28000.282. R5K-106

2 Most advanced gaming desktop processor is defined as 7nm process technology and AMD “Zen 3” core with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology as of March 2022. R5K-116

3 Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. Performance evaluated with Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and CS:GO. All games test at 1920x1080p resolution with the HIGH in-game quality preset (or equivalent). System configuration: Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Reference Motherboard with 2x8GB DDR4-3600. Core i9-12900K and ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard with BIOS 0702 and 2x16GB DDR5-5200. Both systems configured with GeForce RTX 3080 on driver 472.12, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB, NZXT Kraken X62, Windows 11 28000.282. R5K-107

4 Max boost for AMD Ryzen Processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150

5 Base frequency is the approximate processor clock speed of a typical workload running at the processor’s standard TDP. GD-166.

