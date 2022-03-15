Everest Discovery Adds Jim Corcoran as Vice President of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces Jim Corcoran has joined the company as vice president of sales. Corcoran brings 27 years of consultation expertise for law firms and corporate legal departments.



Corcoran is an accomplished eDiscovery and litigation support executive with extensive experience in direct client consultation, partnership building and relationship management. His areas of expertise include computer forensics, ESI analysis and processing, database hosting, managed attorney review, technology-assisted review, court reporting/deposition consulting and related litigation support services. Prior to joining Everest Discovery, Corcoran worked in sales positions at multiple legal technology companies including Henderson Legal Services, Advanced Discovery, Precision Discovery and TechLaw Solutions.

“I have been working in this industry for almost three decades and enjoy working with legal teams to strategize their eDiscovery needs,” states Corcoran. “Everest Discovery really values the relationships it has with every client. This is what drew me to the organization, and I look forward to working with the team and strategizing with clients to provide them with the best technology, services and solutions when it comes to discovery offerings.”

“We are thrilled to have someone with Jim’s background join Everest Discovery,” states Sue Pellegrino, president and owner, Everest Discovery. “Jim has been in the legal technology services industry for many years and has consistently provided the highest level of expertise and guidance to his clients. Having him as part of our family is an invaluable asset to our organization, and we look forward to what his energy and experience will bring to our team and our clients.”

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

