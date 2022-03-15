Skyrush Now Allows Businesses To Target About 68M Chain Users with its New Vampire Attack Airdrops

Paris, France, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyrush, a leading airdrop directory helping airdrop hunters find the best and most profitable token giveaways, is proud to announce the introduction of its new airdrop listing package with a vampire attack option for businesses.







To the uninitiated, A vampire attack is a smart move where one Defi protocol offers better rates to attract investors from another platform. It is only in the world of crypto that a new platform built by anonymous founders comes out of nowhere to challenge an industry leader, all in a matter of weeks. That is exactly what vampire attacks are predicated upon. For example, after the launch of NFT marketplace LooksRare, their January volume of $9B+ nearly tripled that of OpenSea. To cap it all, within its first 30 days of launch, LooksRare produced $307M in protocol revenue, which dwarfs OpenSeas $110M over the same period.

In the cryptocurrency world, an airdrop is a marketing campaign in which money or tokens are sent to wallet addresses to raise awareness of a new virtual currency. Minor amounts of the new virtual currency are delivered to the wallets of active members of the blockchain community for free or in exchange for a small service, such as retweeting a post issued by the company creating the currency. This concept is similar to finding a free discount card in your mailbox to encourage you to visit a new store in the area. However, a crypto airdrop isn't predominantly about making the recipient spend money but rather raising awareness for new projects and services. This is why Skyrush introduced airdrops with a vampire attack feature—to make it widely available to all businesses so each one can have a chance of its success.

Cryptocurrency airdrops have helped multiple apps bring their businesses to a new level. For instance, BRD, an easy-to-start crypto wallet for iOS and Android had, at the end of April 2018, conducted an exclusive airdrop. It was of course just a part of their marketing efforts, but still apart. Before their airdrop in April, BRD had 0-2K subscribers on their socials. Now, they have accumulated more than 41K Twitter followers and almost 28K Telegram subscribers, ending 2018 with clients in over 150 countries and 500,000 downloads on GooglePlay.

Skyrush's plan to introduce a new airdrop listing package with a vampire attack option is undoubtedly a masterstroke to make vampire attacks widely available to crypto businesses. This masterstroke is a strategy that reflects both the evolution of the company and its vision for the future.

It's noteworthy to add that EGG protocol, a multi-chain, Web3 dashboard where users can easily track and visualize all their wallets from a single interface, is a partner of skyrush. For a deeper understanding, EGG (DEFECTIVE AGGREGATOR) also bridges blockchain together and Integrates fiat ramps to enable an environment that is understandable and usable by anyone.

Speaking about its platform, an executive of Skyrush said: "You get access to an easy and intuitive dashboard with all the relevant information in one place. All listed airdrops are researched and pre-vetted by our team for your convenience, with quick links to all the actions you need to take.''

Indeed, Skyrush has added an unprecedented fluidity and dynamism to Airdrop hunting. So much so that every time a user gets an airdrop with Skyrush, they get additional rewards in the form of Skyrush Tokens, RUSH. ''You also get a free Skyrush wallet and access to Skyrush exchange where you can buy and sell your tokens or cash out into fiat'', said a spokesperson of the platform.