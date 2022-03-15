Coinigy Expands its Supported Cryptocurrency Exchanges with the addition of FTX US...

Morristown, NJ, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinigy, the leading provider of crypto trading solutions, today announced the addition of the FTX US crypto exchange to its trading platform.



Coinigy subscribers can now access charts, check balances, and trade on FTX US. The Coinigy platform provides unparalleled market access with the ability to trade FTX US as well more than ten other cryptocurrency exchanges including such well-known names as Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase Pro and more. The Coinigy platform allows users to consolidate trades across exchanges.

“We’re excited to add FTX US to our list of available crypto exchanges” said William Kehl, Senior Vice President. “Coinigy was developed with the goal of giving traders a powerful trading platform that can access multiple cryptocurrency markets. The addition of FTX US is a natural extension of achieving that goal.”

Coinigy is one of the most popular global trading platforms for active crypto currency traders with access to over 45 exchanges, 6,800 markets and 16,000 currencies from a single interface. Over 750,000 traders have accessed the trade platform worldwide. Coinigy also provides extensive historical Crypto Trading Data.

About Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to more than 45 exchanges including, Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex and 6,800 markets and currency pairs. The platform offers multi exchange real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools through its subscription-based service.

