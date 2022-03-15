Cloud Nine Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Open market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”).



Cloud Nine’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the existing symbol “CLGUF” as of the opening of market on March 15, 2022. The listing on the OTCQB complements the Company’s receipt of full Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of its common shares through DTC in the United States.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Cloud Nine on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/clguf.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CNI” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1JI0”.

Lucas Russell, CEO, commented, “The uplisting on the OTCQB is an important milestone for Cloud Nine. I believe that the uplisting will enhance Cloud Nine’s reach within the US investment community and increase its presence in both the American retail and institutional investor segments and improve liquidity for the Company’s growing shareholder base.”

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

